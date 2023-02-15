Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
The Associated Press

Cold airmass brings big chill to California

10 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cold airmass triggered freeze and frost warnings for many areas of California early Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol escorted traffic on Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley after an overnight closure due to the weather conditions.

In nearby Tehachapi Pass, multiple vehicle spinouts and jackknifed big rigs shut down State Route 58 for a time in eastern Kern County, Caltrans said.

Preliminary overnight lows included 14 degrees (-10 Celsius) at locations in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains east of Los Angeles and 30 degrees (-1.11 C) at Oceanside Municipal Airport on the San Diego County coast.

The National Weather Service said the cold airmass will remain into Thursday but offshore winds will bring some warming.

