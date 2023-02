Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and more coming to new Virginia Beach music festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The full lineup for the new country music festival coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in June was announced Wednesday.

The three-day, "BEACH IT!" festival will be held from June 23 through June 25.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. , but a special Virginia Beach-local and military ticket sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Children six and under can receive free general admission.

The lineup is as follows:

Miranda Lambert

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Riley Green

Cole Swindell

Brothers Osborne

Kip Moore

Jo Dee Messina

Jameson Rodgers

Nate Smith

Hailey Whitters

Megan Moroney

Lily Rose

Alana Springsteen

Dee Jay Silver

Mackenzie Carpenter

Ashland Craft

Tyler Braden

Aaron Raitiere

Ben Burgess

Madeline Edwards

Pillbox Patti

George Birge

Erin Kinsey

Peytan Porter

Chayce Beckham

MORE WILL BE ANNOUNCED!

Nashville artist and Sandbridge native, Alana Springsteen, was at the announcement on Wednesday.

WTKR BEACH IT! Music Festival lineup 2023

Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival .