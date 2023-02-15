Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Assault suspect sought by Savannah Police

By Molly Curley,

10 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a suspect they say assaulted a woman in late January.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the suspect was captured on surveillance footage just prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as an older Black male with a short white beard and mustache and an earring in his right ear.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500 depending on the severity of the crime.

