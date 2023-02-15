Open in App
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Luar and Mejuri Collaborate on Jewelry

By Misty White Sidell,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhfCn_0koGxM1M00

One of the surprises for Wednesday night’s highly anticipated Luar show is now being revealed. Designer Raul Lopez has collaborated with Mejuri on jewelry for his fall collection.

Three designs have been produced — one of which will be seen at Wednesday night’s runway show. A pair of “convertible hoops,” that come with a circular charm suspended ($275) will be part of Luar’s styling this evening. The circular charm is detachable and can be switched out for a miniature charm replica of Luar’s “It” Ana bag ($98). The convertible hoops are made of sterling silver plated with 18-karat gold vermeil and the Ana bag charm is made of solid 14-karat gold with a white topaz stone in the middle.

The collaboration, appropriately, includes a special-edition Ana bag with a gilded detail. Instead of the style’s typical leather crossbody strap, the $275 Luar and Mejuri Ana bag comes with a gold-tone chain strap. The bag itself is white leather.

The Luar and Mejuri collaboration will go on sale on March 20 — available in Mejuri stores, as well as Mejuri’s and Luar’s own e-commerce sites.

This is Mejuri’s first high-fashion collaboration, giving the direct-to-consumer jeweler access to a new consumer. The project also gives Luar access to large-scale jewelry manufacturing.

Mejuri cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha said of the collaboration: “Mejuri was built on the premise of redefining luxury for the everyday, for everyone. My team and I find the next generation of creatives in the industry incredibly exciting and I am delighted to partner with Raul and his brand Luar on this collection. He is part of the zeitgeist of cultural shape-shifters who align with our values in disrupting the status quo.”

Lopez added in a statement: “I’m so proud of the Luar and Mejuri collaboration the process was synergistic and highlights the theme of ‘heirloom’ that has come to be synonymous with Luar. I’m looking forward to sharing this with our community.”

