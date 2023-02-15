Waterford burglary suspect sought by PSP

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking a suspect in a Waterford burglary.

At about 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 12, a man entered a home on Hare Road in Waterford Township. He set off the home’s security system. The man then allegedly attempted to deactivate the alarm. After using the wrong passcode, the security system took a photo of the suspect.

Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

PSP reported that the suspect is believed to be about 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall. He has an average build, gray and brown hair, gray stubble, and was wearing oval-framed glasses.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Trooper Joseph Sonafelt at PSP Erie, (814) 898-1641.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.