Open in App
Waterford Township, MI
See more from this location?
YourErie

Waterford burglary suspect sought by PSP

By Corey Morris,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQR66_0koGv6L500

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking a suspect in a Waterford burglary.

At about 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 12, a man entered a home on Hare Road in Waterford Township. He set off the home’s security system. The man then allegedly attempted to deactivate the alarm. After using the wrong passcode, the security system took a photo of the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU2y3_0koGv6L500
Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

PSP reported that the suspect is believed to be about 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall. He has an average build, gray and brown hair, gray stubble, and was wearing oval-framed glasses.

PSP seeks suspect in Crawford County storage unit vandalism

PSP is asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Trooper Joseph Sonafelt at PSP Erie, (814) 898-1641.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for stealing BB gun from Tractor Supply
Cortlandville, NY4 days ago
Pennsylvania lawmaker wants mandatory death sentence for murder of a police officer
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Trailer fire destroys mobile home, damages nearby homes
Harborcreek Township, PA1 day ago
Police: Driver was High, Speeding When He Hit Oncoming Car
Lititz, PA4 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL2 days ago
2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV
South Bend, IN5 days ago
Police looking for driver that hit sign, sent it flying through car's windshield on the other side of the road, causing crash in Orion Twp.
Lake Orion, MI4 days ago
Woman freed from car following rollover accident in Harborcreek
Harborcreek Township, PA5 days ago
PEMA launches derailment dashboard for Western PA residents
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Biden orders weekend door-to-door checks in Ohio after train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Alabama faces questions after more details on fatal shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL10 hours ago
Property owner finds dead woman in Upstate NY barn, troopers say
Arcadia, NY11 days ago
Fishing permit fees in PA could go up; March 1 meeting set
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Senator Fetterman opens regional office in Erie
Erie, PA2 days ago
Power outages possible with ice storm in Michigan
Lansing, MI3 days ago
‘This is absurd’: Train cars that derailed in Ohio were labeled non-hazardous
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
Getting off the ice: Lake Winnebago conditions deteriorate
Oshkosh, WI10 days ago
Winter Storm Watch expanded to northern Lower Michigan for heavy snow
Tawas City, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy