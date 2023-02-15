Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia failing to ‘punch through’ despite 97% of army at war

By Emily Atkinson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZyTb_0koGpLQJ00

Russia has not been able to “punch through” Ukraine ’s defences, despite almost all of its army deployed in the war.

It comes as the Kremlin has intensified attacks across a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.

“That has come at a huge cost to the Russian army. We now estimate 97 per cent of the Russian army, the whole Russian army, is in Ukraine,” Ben Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed on Wednesday that they made a breakthrough in the eastern front of Luhansk.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Russia was pouring heavy equipment and mobilised troops into Luhansk.

“The attacks are coming from different directions in waves,” Haidai said. But he added: “Those who spread the information that allegedly our defence forces have pulled back beyond the line of the administrative border (of Luhansk) - this does not correspond to reality.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mary Trump Accuses Her Own Uncle Donald of Giving Out ‘Poisoned Water’ At Train Disaster Site — He Didn’t Tho
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Trump complains beloved Fox News is now ‘woefully derelict’ in covering him
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy