APPD Chief Shares Update on EMS

Aransas Pass Police Department Chief Eric Blanchard wanted City Council members to know that he and medical first responders appreciate all of the support from councilmen and women.

The public moment of gratitude came after an article appeared in the Progress, in which Chief Blanchard said felt like the City Council was made out to be not in touch with the emergency medical service needs in the community.

“That’s not the case whatsoever,” he said, during the Feb. 6 regular council meeting. “We appreciate the support the council has done. With this council, we have been able to evolve the service to bring in medical first response as needed.”

Chief Blanchard also stated that there is a strict protocol which defines when APPD’s communication’s division will send out the fire department to respond. Those calls, he said, are typically cardiac response events that are non-responsive or difficulty breathing. Both the fire and police departments are sent out to those calls. Chief Blanchard said police officers are also prepared in those events, as they can assist by using automated external defibrillators.

“Anything we can do to get that immediate medical intervention has been something this council has instituted and supported,” he said.

Councilman Jason Knight, place 2, said the only issue he was concerned about in regards to EMS service in the city is that he does not want the city “now or in the future” to get involved in the ambulance business.

Chief Blanchard then shared with Knight and the rest of the council that as having worked for other municipalities where they did fund and operate an ambulance business, he was witness to the operation being a money pit.

“When I came to AP, I know there has been a competition that has wanted to reach out to the city and assume those responsibilities,” Chief Blanchard said. “The competitor provides service to neighboring agencies but there had been problems I heard about. I have never seen the level of efficiency and care and support like we had when Steve Knight was director and now through Carrie DeLeon. They do a great job, and I would hate to change the level of service they provide.”

Councilwoman Vickie Abrego, place 4, asked if the city knows which calls the fire department are sent to versus what Tri-County EMS gets. Chief Blanchard said that if the fire department was responding to calls they shouldn’t be at, that would “be a communications issue that I would have to address with our communications team.” He had Aransas Pass Fire Department Chief Nathan Kelley pull up a list of 266 EMS calls that the fire department went to, and Chief Kelley reviewed it to make sure the fire department going there met the directive to go there. Only two of those 266 calls “were on the fence,” Chief Blanchard said. If those bounds are overstepped, Chief Blanchard said he understands that DeLeon will be the first one to inquire about the potential misstep. She also shares feedback regularly, he said.

He also made one thing very clear to council members.

“We do not want to assume the EMS business,” he said.

In other city news, the council unanimously approved a resolution ordering an election to be held in the city on May 6, for the purpose of electing a mayor and council members to places 1 and 3. Terms for those positions would expire in May 2025. The vote also meant the city is authorized to enter in contract with San Patricio County to conduct the election, as well as the establishment of early voting polling places.

The City Council also unanimously approved use of the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center for the 32nd annual Project Graduation event on May 27. The chemicalfree lock-in style event seeks to provide a safe, fun place for graduating Aransas Pass Independent School District students the night of graduation. Associated fees were waived, and all agreed that an Aransas Pass Police officer will be on site at all times.