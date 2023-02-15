Fishing for Donors Blood Drive Scheduled for Feb. 28

The Coastal Bend Blood Center hopes to hook hundreds of people to its 9th annual Fishing for Donors Blood Drive.

Hosted from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wal-Mart Aransas Pass, 2501 W. Wheeler Ave., Fishing for Donors seeks to collect as many blood donations as possible just ahead of the busy spring break schedule. Hannah Halepaska, CBBC’s donor recruiter and public relations and communications specialist, said the organization needs healthy blood donors, as there is expected to be a high amount of trauma and blood usage over the next few weeks.

To keep up with the growing needs, Halepaska said the center “must collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the need blood products to 23 medical facilities within our 10 Coastal Bend Area Counties.” Most often, blood collected locally stays local.

People may schedule appointments or walk-in on the day of the event. For more information, people may visit the appointment site at: bit.ly/AransasPass-Fishing, text the word “APPOINT” to 999-777, call the blood center at (361) 855-4943, or visit the CBBC website at coastalbendbloodcenter. org.

All blood donors will be entered to win a Pit Boss Pellet Grill, $500 H-E-B Gift Card, Offshore Fishing Trip, Bay Guided Fishing Trip, Astros Baseball Tickets, Beats Studio Pods & much more. Donors will also receive a “Fishing for Donors” T-shirt and a Texas State Aquarium coupon.