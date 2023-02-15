AP Begins Quarterly Welcome Meetings for New Residents

Moving to a new city can take time to navigate, and the City of Aransas Pass wants to help new arrivals have the smoothest transition possible.

That is why the city developed a new program where quarterly meetings will be held to welcome new residents and businesses into the Saltwater Heaven. The first meeting of the kind will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass.

“This is going to be geared at new arrivals to our town, whether it’s residential or commercial, and it’s giving them an opportunity to come and meet different departments and discover the best ways to go about permitting processes, where to pay bills and all of those frequently asked questions about the City of Aransas Pass,” Kaylynn Paxson, the city’s Director of Community Enrichment, said during the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. “To top that off, we’re also going to be presenting them just some other great and helpful information as well. We are inviting our local businesses to participate in this to come in and explain to our newcomers the different products and services and perhaps even promotions.”

Meeting information for the initial event was shared via city utility bills to all Aransas Pass residents, but in the future, the invitation will be extended to all residential and commercial newcomers only.

Current residents, as well as those who will join the city in the future, will also be continuously encouraged to visit the city’s website at aptx. gov for the most up-to-date information and available resources. The city also regularly updates its Facebook page: Facebook.com/CityofAransasPass.