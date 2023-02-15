City of Aransas Pass to Receive Millions in Grants, Additional Funds

The City of Aransas Pass has a lot of positive opportunities heading its way, without having to spend a dime.

Thanks to the hard work of Grants Coordinator Marcy Gandara, the city could potentially see upwards of $2.5 million in improvements. As of the Feb. 6 City Council meeting, the upcoming public safety grant funds alone total approximately $400,000.

With a $197,501 grant from the Texas’ Commission on State Emergency Communications, the Next Generation 911 program will focus on improvements to 911 communications, including the upgrade of software to become fully cloudbased and also networking improvements. The city is also looking at $52,000 via an opioid abatement settlement and $30,000 for two remote cameras for Redfish Bay Causeway “to reduce crimes and illegal dumping.”

Gandara said the city has been pre-selected for a grant through the Office of the Governor for a ballistic shield grant, totaling $123,429 for 22 ballistic shields. As of the Feb. 6 meeting, she said the city will move on to the next round. Aransas Pass Police Department Chief Eric Blanchard previously told council members that the grant would outfit ballistic shields for all APPD officers. After the tragic Uvalde shooting in 2022, Chief Blanchard said a program to fund ballistic shields for law enforcement was created and the APPD wanted to jump at the grant opportunity.

“Marcy has been a firecracker going after that money,” Chief Blanchard said during the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. “There’s a lot of money in that pipeline.”

Gandara is also awaiting word on a $2.1 million grant submitted through the Texas Department of Transportation. Those funds would be utilized for a shared path down DeBerry and McMullen, which would also create a safe pathway to the schools for biking and walking. Upcoming grant opportunities, she said, also include a resilient communities grant though the General Land Office, which would fund a comprehensive plan and building department improvements for building codes and training, as well as certifications for staff. She has been busy, as well, in trying to obtain funding for an estuary boardwalk near 400 E. Johnson Ave.

In other grant news, the City Council unanimously approved during its Feb. 6 meeting, a contract with GrantWorks, Inc. for administration services for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)- Regional Mitigation Method of Distribution (MIT-MOD) in the amount of $277,225 for providing infrastructure to the city. Councilwoman Carrie Scruggs, place 1, asked City Manager Gary Edwards what new projects would fall under the grant, to which Edwards shared infrastructure in a general category.

Department of Public Works Director David Flores said since it is a mitigation grant, “we may have to see if we can mitigate how you lessen the inconvenience of either drainage or whatever the case is.” He said the city would look into finding out what qualifies within that category.

Positive monetary-related news kept coming, as Edwards shared that the City of Aransas Pass was selected to receive reallocated funds from the Harvey Disaster Recovery Funds in the amount of $1,324,564. The city has been fiscally responsible and proactive with its $10 million grant for Harvey relief efforts, and because of that, it received additional funds. Edwards said it’s not a matter of eligibility; the money is already the city’s to spend.

“It’s a matter of receiving that; we have been approved for that,” he told council members. “It’s interesting to note the reason we have been approved for it is because of the excellent way the $10 million grant has been handled by the city and by GrantWorks. It’s been a challenge because it’s such a large…challenge because of all the different projects and it’s worked out very well, to the point where a government agency said there is money left over from other cities and you guys- Aransas Pass- will be getting it.”

Edwards said the city had been on top of its $10 million grant from day one, and “that’s one of the reasons we are getting excess funds from elsewhere. Part of the $1.3 million will be LMI but we can work with that, and we have had initial talks with David (Flores) on how we can use those dollars.”