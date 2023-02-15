Ingleside/Aransas Pass Museum’s Centerpiece Takes to the Skies with Passengers

A 1940 vintage Boeing Stearman biplane, the centerpiece attraction at the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum bordering Ingleside and Aransas Pass took off from McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport with a paying passenger for the first time ever Saturday, February 4. It’s taken years of preparation, but the local CAF group is now scheduling excursion flights year-round aboard the historic aircraft, a plan they hope will once and for all wipe out the non-profit’s lingering operating deficit.

Courtesy: Rick Butler

Rick Butler is the Maintenance Officer for the squadron, holding an example of a custom plaque that would be added to the museum’s ‘Wall of Honor” for anyone who donates $1,000 or more for the oncein- a-lifetime flights.

Pilot candidates in World War II who expected to fly fighter aircraft for the U.S. Navy or Army Air Corps had to qualify in a Boeing Stearman biplane, those familiar with its design called it the “yellow peril” because it was very difficult to manipulate. Sitting in the cockpit, you can’t see over the nose, making takeoffs and landings risky. It wasn’t uncommon for wannabe flyers to wash out and fail as a result. Those that survived the rigorous flight training were the best of the best, helping to defeat the Axis enemies and hasten the end of that terrible conflict.

During that era the skies over south Texas were filled with the planes, a common sight as they flew in and out of the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Only a handful of Stearman’s exist, one, the centerpiece of a prized collection that’s part of the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum that borders Ingleside and Aransas Pass, located inside Hangar 11 on the perimeter of the McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport. Saturday, February 4, their Stearman took to the skies for the first time ever carrying a paying passenger, willing to incur the expense for an excursion flight and a once-ina- lifetime experience.

For years, the 3rd Coast Squadron has been operating with a deficit, costs exceeding their fundraising despite a series of grand scale events like dances inside their flight hangar, some given a vintage theme of the bygone era from World War II. A first Saturday of each month pancake breakfast, served at $8 a plate, isn’t doing as much to help as they thought, either. The group had to come up with an idea that would tip the financial scale more in their favor. They’re confident the public is willing to pay the price to step back in history and board their Stearman.

Occasionally, the organization also receives lump sum donations, like a $3,000 grant Maintenance Officer Rick Butler revealed came in the mail in recent weeks. Butler, 52, a retired U.S. Navy aviator, said the donor wished to remain anonymous, explaining the funds would be used – in part – for upgrades to a small kitchen they use for the pancake breakfasts and other special events. They’ll buy some cabinets, a coffee maker, and more security cameras to add to those already installed.

Getting the Stearman up in the air has not been an easy task. When the museum acquired the plane, it had hung for 20 years as part of an exhibit to go along with a Harley- Davidson motorcycle dealership. The aircraft had to be refurbished to make it flight-ready after sitting idle so long. Paperwork that documented its service history was missing, and there was the bureaucracy of getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing it to get off the ground. Then there was finding pilots who could be trained and certified to get behind the joystick. Details, details, details. It took a long time, and the museum’s goal of getting it airborne last year came and went, missing a target deadline due to various circumstances, even the illness of a lone mechanic who knew how to service the aircraft.

Matt Brzostowski is the first qualified pilot who can get inside the cockpit and Butler hopes even more will be trained, including himself. Being a member of the 3rd Coast Squadron has its perks, Butler remarked, detailing how Nancy Allen of Ingleside earned the rights to the inaugural flight earlier this month.

“We have member ride days,” said Butler, happily boasting the advantages afforded those who pay for the privilege of being associated with the non-profit.

A two-seater aircraft, the Stearman was used to train military pilots, the instructor sat in front, the student in back. For the paid excursion flights, the order is reversed, said Butler, adding the plane is designed to control ascension and descension from either position.

For contemporary students of history, Butler suggested they see the recent Hollywood release, ‘Devotion’, a movie that he said pretty accurately detailed how hard it was for Navy pilots to take off and land on carriers, some of the aircraft used in the picture the same planes those who trained at NASCC would step into if they graduated from the Stearman.

“It was built like a tank,” Butler remarked of the Boeing design from more than 80 years ago.

“It was a very sturdy aircraft,” Butler continued. “Some say it’s the plane that won the war,” his reasoning based on the quality of pilot that it developed, more skilled than enemy counterparts among the Nazi Luftwaffe, the Imperial Japanese, or the fascist Italians.

When someone signs up to fly aboard the Stearman, Butler said they are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before departure to receive a safety briefing, and complete a form releasing the museum group of any liability in event of an accident, s standard insurance requirement. In other words, flyers will agree to go up at their own risk.

A 15-minute flight is $150, $250 for a half-hour, $325 for a 45-minute trip, and $400 for an hour. Some flight plans are pre-determined, but there is flexibility and, in all cases, it’s weather dependent. Locally, Aransas Pass, Ingleside and Ingleside on the Bay are familiar destinations the plane can fly over.

Jerrid Stottlemyre, the 3rd Coast Squadron Operations Manager is the point person to schedule a flight by calling (210) 508-0590. Cash, check, and all major credit cards are accepted.

Dress for the occasion, recommended Butler, advising no open-toed shoes are allowed. Each passenger will wear a headset with a microphone, allowing them to interact during the flight with the pilot. Sunglasses are recommended, too. A windscreen is built into the fuselage.

Accommodation will be made for the elderly and anyone with special needs, so it’s crucial that anyone booking a flight relay that information ahead of time.

For those who really want to experience the flight as though they were reliving the past, the museum has arranged to provide them with a leather aviator hat, white scarf, and goggles.

There are no “creature comforts” being in the Stearman, Butler warned, reminded that it’s no replica, but the real thing. The aircraft can travel up to four hours before it requires refueling, but he doubts anyone will wish to be airborne that long.

“Bring your own cameras,” Butler also advised, knowing that travelers will want to have a permanent record from the experience to share with friends and family. Smartphones may be best.

Another goal Butler discussed with the introduction of the Stearman flights is to encourage more public involvement in the museum and its mission, to preserve and fly even more vintage warbirds. You don’t have to have avionic experience, he noted, just an interest in learning. Still, he said, volunteers with mechanical aptitude, and their own tools, are strongly encouraged to join the C.A.F.

Saturday, February 18 starting at 10:00 a.m., an expert on the restoration of vintage planes would lead a free workshop at the museum on how to apply cloth outer covering to an aircraft’s frame and wings, a style of aviation manufacturing long since obsolete.

Museum docents are also in desperate need, Butler explained. The work is very easy, and the commitment can be as little as once a month or more, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the only regular hours the facility keeps.

Editor’s note: Learn more about the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum through their website, www.ThirdCoastCAF.org . To inquire about membership and/or volunteering contact their Unit Leader, Ken Carel at (361) 7171220, or (361) 356-4918.