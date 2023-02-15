Aransas Pass: A Community Divided, for Now

Accusations, opinions, threats, grievances, personal attacks and more have plagued the City of Aransas Pass throughout the last year.

Everything nearly came to a head during the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. Jason Followell, Aransas Pass citizen and business owner, has had long-standing issues with the city since his initial biennial inspection of his business back in March 2022. He has spoken out numerous times during council meetings, held a protest outside of city hall, advocated for his rights and defended his name while he has attacked city officials for what he said was mishandling of several follow-up inspections and issues related to that initial biennial inspection last year.

“Ya’ll know who I am because I come here and complain about you scumbags all of the time,” he said, as he directed his comments toward City Council members and went on an attack against a personal matter with Councilwoman Carrie Scruggs, place 1.

He then called for Aransas Pass Police Department Chief Eric Blanchard to arrest her on the personal matter, and then indicated that Aransas Pass citizens could take her “to the grand jury and have her prosecuted.” Followell alleged Chief Blanchard hasn’t told the truth about numerous items, including information about an eight-yearold arrest warrant, before he turned to City Manager Gary Edwards, claiming he’s just a timekeeper for the city.

Following his allowable three-minutes of allotted Citizen Comment time, Chief Blanchard then spoke up as a member of the community and addressed council members in response to Followell’s allegations and statements.

“As you’ve heard this evening, we are just pushing the same ol’ lie and deceptive facts about probably the greatest drug bust in the history of our police department and since I’ve been here,” Chief Blanchard said. “It’s very interesting that he would push the lie before getting the facts. I’m (also) not going to investigate the allegations against Carrie. No. It would be ill-advised and ill-prudent for the police department to investigate the council member directly when he’s alleging such a violation.”

He would, however, take whatever evidence there was and provide it to the district attorney’s office, just as anyone else acting for Followell could do.

“He knows that; he continues to push the lie,” Chief Blanchard said. “I just figured I would give my public comment to you.”

Followell attempted to speak up again after Chief Blanchard and Edwards spoke up, to which verbal chaos ensued and Mayor Ram Gomez put an end to the back-and-forth.

“That’s enough,” he said to Followell., “You got your three minutes. He got his three minutes.”

Followell continued to attempt to speak again, beyond his allotted threeminute timeframe, and an aggravated Mayor Gomez said, “I’m not going to deal with this.” Chief Blanchard then told Mayor Gomez that if Followell is quiet he could stay, but if he acts out, he could be escorted out by APPD if the mayor so directed him to do so.

As other city residents shared their own citizen concerns, the banter and opinions began to settle. Then, it was Scruggs’ turn. She requested to speak as a citizen and have her three minutes, but City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo said while she couldn’t be prevented from speaking as a citizen, she should not become engaged in conversation with the council, “for transparency purposes.” Although Cotroneo offered her opinion that Scruggs’ statement would best be read at the podium where other citizen comments are made, Scruggs declined.

“We have been viciously attacked repeatedly for many months now,” Scruggs said. “My skin may not have felt the blows, but my heart, mind and soul are devastated. With the current times of bullying and slander, there must be a way to stop the devil from further damage. I have said this from the beginning- there is a much bigger underlying source to this battle. We are in a spiritual warfare with a confused fallen believer, a goodversus- evil so-to-speak. It is proven throughout the world and times when God’s words and deeds flourish, evil comes to divide, conquer, and destroy. Unfortunately, (Aransas Pass) has been in the battle since the 2019-2020 election cycle. Certain candidates were and have been led by evil to disrupt the growth and progress being made throughout the community.”

Her commentary continued with how the council and city leaders have worked together to bring the city out of financial despair from the past, how they came together to clean up the town from abandoned structures, the rehabilitation of Conn Brown Harbor and “taking back control of the streets out of the hands of criminals.”

“The words and actions from these meetings were the extensions of the evil spawn from the 2019-2020 election. This evil is trying to wear me and the council down to a point we will give in, walk or run away. Let me be very clear, I will not let evil adjust my plan. I will not run, I will not back down. There is much work to do without the ridiculous drama that is interrupting our progress. My feet move forward along with my goals. I’m positive I know who falls asleep at night with ideas and solutions to improve (Aransas Pass) and I am positive I know who does not. Thank you all for listening.”

One resident then asked Scruggs’ comments to be stricken from the record.