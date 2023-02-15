Ziegler, McDaniels With One Final Message to Carr

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was Derek Carr's sixth coach in nine seasons.

After months of the inevitable, the Las Vegas Raiders finally parted ways with quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday.

The club released its longtime franchise quarterback before the Feb. 15 deadline, when Carr's contract would have become fully guaranteed.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels left Carr with one final message that the club released Tuesday via Twitter .

The farewell message reads as follows:

"We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years. Derek has done great things in this league and we're thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future."

McDaniels was the sixth head coach Carr served under while with the Silver and Black, while Ziegler was his third general manager in nine seasons.

McDaniels was the first to declare that Carr would be benched for the final two games of the regular season.

With Carr as a starter, the duo finished with a record of 6-9 in their lone season as a tandem.

