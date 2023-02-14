The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) plans to create a re-entry program designed to help those formerly incarcerated in federal prisons pursue family-sustaining jobs.

This will be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

The department plans to partner with local workforce development boards, PA CareerLink offices, and re-entry specialists to ensure support services are provided equitably and continually during all stages of a re-entrant’s transition back into the community and during a re-entrant’s job search.

“Pennsylvania’s re-entry program will not only help reduce recidivism but will also advance real opportunity among re-entrants by breaking down barriers to gainful employment,” Acting L&I Secretary Nancy Walker said. “Devoting meaningful, employment-driven resources to individuals transitioning back into the community improves self-sufficiency, confidence, and financial independence, and allows them to positively contribute to Pennsylvania’s workforce and the future of our economy.”

The goal of the new program is to eliminate barriers to competitive employment and establish a network of job training and skills-development services within minimum- and low-security federal prisons and re-entry centers. Services would be tailored to meet specific labor-market needs.

L&I will award grant funding of up to $9.5 million to potential program partners. Applications will be accepted now through March 20.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration provided the Department of Labor & Industry grant funding to start the program.

The post L&I to create program to help former inmates appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .