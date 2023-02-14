Scott Collette steps into Pep Boys CEO position

Scott Collette has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer for Philadelphia-based Pep Boys, the company announced Thursday.

Collette previously served as COO for Menards and has assumed the day-to-day operations for Pep Boys. During his 13 years with Menards, Collette served as a force in building profit, expanding the business footprint, and driving continued sales growth. Prioritizing retention and recruitment efforts, Collette will also work on talent development and workplace culture, the company said.

Collette will replace Brian Kaner, who stepped down in 2022 as CEO & President of Pepe Boys and Icahn Automotive Services, where he oversaw company-owned and franchise locations. Kaner joined Boyd Group Services as the CEO of their collision division.

Pep Boys, founded in 1921 by military veterans, said it is looking to expand and grow its footprint in high-growth markets. With over 900 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico Pep Boys provides automotive service and a ‘5-star’ customer experience to both individual and fleet businesses through preventative maintenance, tire installations, as well as routine and major repairs performed by ASE-certified technicians. The chain also offers electronic customer vehicle inspection as well as an entirely digital customer experience from appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

