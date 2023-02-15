Open in App
MyArkLaMiss

Mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets in Poland

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqQog_0koEQt6C00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9S6N_0koEQt6C00

Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”

“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.

Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged with elder abuse again
Dothan, AL2 days ago
Grocery shopper becomes indecent exposure victim; suspect arrested
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
17-year-old juvenile arrested following an investigation of the Honeysuckle Drive drive-by shooting
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
Sally Beauty shoplifting call leads to drug bust at Woodspring Suites in West Monroe
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Monroe Police respond to shooting on Forrest Avenue
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
Monroe, LA1 day ago
One suspect arrested after Ouachita County high school student was shot and killed during after-school fight, police confirm
Camden, AR3 days ago
Motorcycle crash claims the life of Camden man
Camden, AR2 days ago
Vidalia woman arrested; allegedly possessed Ecstasy pills during traffic stop
Vidalia, LA2 days ago
Shreveport police: Samaritan ‘kept pushing through like nothing was going to stop her’
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for second-degree battery
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Jackson County man charged with DUI manslaughter
Grand Ridge, FL1 day ago
West Monroe Police respond to two-vehicle accident; suspect accused of driving while under the influence
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Monroe man accused of crashing vehicle into homeowner’s property while intoxicated, State Police say
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Tech Baseball Star Suspended Indefinitely
Ruston, LA1 day ago
Padres slugger Machado draws first-ever MLB pitch clock violation: ‘Going into the record books’
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Monroe Police visits Neville High School to interact with students and showcase new equipment
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson in Shreveport; will he become Millennium Studios’ new owner?
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
17-year-old NOLA student builds her own house
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Forrest Ave Shooting
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
La Tech baseball bats a two-homer fourth inning to get ahead of Nicholls State for a 3-2 win at J.C. Love Field
Ruston, LA8 hours ago
LSU Health Shreveport, The Michael J. Fox Foundation needs Black, African American Parkinson’s study participants
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Convicted felon jailed after high-speed chase in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Mahtook talks LSU Baseball first impressions, rule changes
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy