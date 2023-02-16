Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Bars and businesses hosting Green beer events in Central New York

By Megan Hatch,

14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sb5la_0koEBZ2D00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The yearly celebration is almost here! In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Green beer events are back this year and approaching fast!

There’s nothing like Syracuse’s own, Coleman’s Green Beer Sunday! But, if you want to go to a new green beer event in Central New York this year, you do have a few options.

CNY Brewfest to return to the New York State Fair this spring

Green beer is an American custom that has become a tradition in the U.S. to drink at St. Patrick’s day celebrations.

This is because of an Irish-American physician and eye surgeon, Thomas H. Curtain, who actually invented green beer for a St. Patrick’s Day party at the Schnerer Club of Morrisania in the Bronx, in 1914. The doctor mentioned in an article released during that time, that the secret was adding a touch of blue dye to the beer and voila, green beer was invented.

This tradition has been celebrated for 109 years since, and in Syracuse, it’s being celebrated at three different bars this year.

Coleman’s Green Beer Sunday

Celebrate green beer at Coleman’s on February 26, for their annual Green Beer Sunday!

Coleman’s Green Beer parade will start at 12:00 p.m. and music by Mere Mortals Band will start at 3:00 p.m. The event is free to get in but make sure to arrive early as lines form pretty quickly and can get quite long.

Make sure to bring lots of cash as well, because the celebration is mostly held outside and the outdoor bars only accept cash.

Beak and Skiff Green Beer St. Patrick’s Day Party

A new green beer celebration comes to Central New York with the popular brewery and apple-picking business, Beak and Skiff!

Beak and Skiff is hosting its own green beer celebration this year with a St. Patricks’s Day party on Saturday, March 4.

The party at the 1911 Tasting Room at Beak & Skiff starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

At the party there will be a handcrafted buffet-style dinner and dessert, included in the price of admission, that’s inspired by the tastes of Ireland. Guests will also of course receive their festive beverage and an exclusive St. Patrick’s Day x 1911 gift to take home!

Not only will there be food and drinks but live music from The Flyin’ Column.

Tickets are $43.35 and can be purchased here.

Landmark Green Beer Tour

Looking for a more casual green beer event? Why not go to the Landmark Theatre’s new green beer tour of the theatre!

Enjoy a free complimentary green beer with admission as you walk around and take in the beauty of the iconic theatre while learning about its history and cultural and economic impact on CNY.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Landmark’s Improving Arts Access Fund. Landmark members at the Gold level or higher get admission for two complimentary.

Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets now. Members at the Gold level or higher can reserve their complimentary tickets by calling the Landmark Theatre Box Office at 315-475-7979 option 3.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks returns March 1
Syracuse, NY16 hours ago
Gen Z is moving to major cities, including Syracuse; Why?
Syracuse, NY48 minutes ago
1911 Established x Coleman’s Limited Edition Green Cider on sale now
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Farmers dream at the Fairgrounds: Syracuse hosts New York Farm Show February 23-25
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
CNY celebrates Fish fry Fridays: Fish fry events for Lent in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Local man who bikes around U.S. promoting blood drives helps out in CNY
East Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Kick-off to St. Patrick’s Day: Coleman’s celebrates its annual Green Beer Sunday
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Breeze Airways offers affordable spring break airfare, as low as $49
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Nearly 500 Special Olympics athletes compete in State Winter Games in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Check this out: 20 cases of marshmallows spill onto Camillus roadway making a sticky situation
Camillus, NY1 day ago
Local pawn shop warning of ‘fake gold’ scam
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
First all-girls rifle team at Central Square wins Section III title
Central Square, NY2 days ago
Destiny USA packed with shoppers day after gunshot was fired inside mall
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Monster Jam weekend returns to Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Destiny USA cut roving police cruiser in parking lots last month
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
On the Lookout: Shannon Pride
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
OSCO: Officers fatally shoot man during shootout on Main St. in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, NY20 hours ago
Two people dead in Brighton Towers apartment; first responders and Upstate staff exposed to unknown substance
Syracuse, NY13 hours ago
Country music duo Dan + Shay to perform at the Turning Stone this summer
Verona, NY2 days ago
Housing affordability is on the rise in Central New York despite the increase of selling prices
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Two local students from CNY win NYSPHSAA state wrestling titles
Albany, NY3 days ago
Your Stories Q&A: Is my COVID-19 booster still protecting me?
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Newsmakers: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Rome hit-and-run: SUV hits man in crosswalk
Rome, NY17 hours ago
Three restaurants fail health inspection: February 5 – February 11
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Student-Athlete of the Week: Jordan-Elbridge’s Jack Lamson
Jordan, NY15 hours ago
UPDATE: cat stuck on roof for days to be reunited with owner
Auburn, NY7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy