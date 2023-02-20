Open in App
Belleville, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Poll results: West standout guard Boys Player of the Week in southwestern Illinois​

By Ahmad Lathan, Garen Vartanian,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXEqz_0koDjrIo00

Brandon Scott of Belleville West High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In recent action, Scott, a junior guard, posted 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in a 65-45 win over Alton.

Overall, Scott, who secured 78% of the votes, entered weekend action averaging 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.43 assists per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJVCw_0koDjrIo00
Belleville West’s Brandon Scott drives to the basket against Collinsville’s Jamorie Wysinger during a Southwestern Conference game earlier this season. Scott is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.​ Jimmy Simmons/For the News-Democrat

Here were the other candidates for the week of Feb. 6-10:

  • Malik Allen, Edwardsville High School, junior, G. Allen posted 23 points in a 80-31 win over SIUE Charter and 16 points in a 57-38 loss against East St. Louis.
  • Cody Dickshot, Breese Central High School, senior, G. Dickshot averaged 17 points last week to go along with collecting 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals in two Cahokia Conference road wins. Dickshot posted 16 points in a 50-39 victory at Columbia and 17 points in a 57-54 overtime win at Freeburg.
  • Rini Harris, O’Fallon High School, junior, G. Harris posted 22 points and 9 rebounds in a 58-51 loss against Collinsville and 14 points and 8 rebounds in a 65-51 win over Belleville East.
  • Jordan Lewis, Althoff Catholic High School, senior, G. Lewis posted 19 points in a 55-48 loss against Granite City and 28 points and 7 rebounds in a 74-64 OT loss against Alton.
  • Jordan Pickett, Belleville East, senior, G. Pickett posted 16 points and 5 rebounds in a 57-45 over Alton and 20 points and 5 rebounds in a 65-51 loss against O’Fallon.
  • Brandon Scott, Belleville West High School, junior, G. Scott had 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in a 65-45 win over Alton.
  • Jake Wilkinson, Collinsville High School, senior, G. Wilkinson posted 22 points in a 58-51 victory against O’Fallon.

The poll ended at 8 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com.

Previous poll winners: Taylor Smith of Belleville East High School; Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School; Dylan Murphy of Columbia High School; Clareece Davis of Althoff Catholic High School; the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament; Jordan Lewis of Althoff Catholic High School; Karsen Jany of Columbia High School; David Marshall Jr. of Belleville West High School; Marshall Jr.; Addi Dilley of Red Bud High School; Chase Lewis of Breese Central High School; Sophia Loden of Mascoutah High School; Loden; Lane Otten of Freeburg High School; Bennett Briles of Nashville High School; and Kaylyn Wiley of Granite City High School.

