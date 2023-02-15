Anti-abortion pastor draws crowd at Novum Baptist Church

Editor’s Note: This is the first of three articles related to Pastor John Amanchukwu Sr.’s February 3 presentation at Novum Baptist Church in Madison County. Thursday, we will present a fact-checking of the pastor’s talk and Friday, a rebuttal from Antioch Baptist Church Reverend Frank D. Lewis Sr.

Raleigh, North Carolina Pastor John Amanchukwu Sr. spoke to a capacity crowd at Novum Baptist Church on February, presenting three main topics in his talk.

Critical Race Theory has no place in the church or in our schools.

There are only two genders.

Abortion is murder.

Critical Race Theory

PastorAmanchukwu acknowledged that the Jim Crow laws were evil, but now it is evil to look at all whites today and say that it was your fault.

"We are teaching children that if you are white, you are the oppressor, and if you are black, you are the oppressed victim,” Amanchukwu said. "We are teaching children that you cannot make it in America if you are the wrong color. We are creating racial tension based on skin tone, but our differing skin tone is merely God’s tapestry.

"Racism is a sin: if you are prejudiced, you have a heart problem. Racial justice does not come from Oprah Winfrey, CNN, or MSNBC. Jesus is the answer, not CRT.

There Are Only Two Genders

Amanchukwu expressed dismay that children are being taught pronouns in public school, saying that we now have over 72 different pronouns, at which audible gasps were heard in the audience. Too much applause, Amanchukwu proclaimed that there are only two genders.

Amanchukwu noted that doctors do not assign gender to the child as it comes down the birth canal; God has assigned gender to the child at conception. You are either a boy or a girl, it’s just that easy. He refuses to call Bruce Jenner "Caitlyn”, as there is no such thing as a righteous sinner.

The first reading was from Proverbs 6:16-19. The first thing that God hates is a proud look. Amanchukwu said that God hates Pride in January, God hates Pride in February, and getting the crowd involved, everyone said God hates Pride in March, God hates Pride in April, God hates Pride in May, and God hates Pride in June.

The pastor concluded that God hates Pride Month, saying that "we have people who are glorifying things against our body and our nature.”

Later in his talk, Amanchukwu averred that marriage cannot be perverted.

"Marriage is between a man and a woman,” Amanchukwu said. "Two men is a ceremony, not a marriage. Two women is a ceremony, not a marriage.”

Regarding family, the pastor said, "Ten mothers will never equate to one father, and ten fathers will never equate to one mother. Children need two parents.

"Why would Black Lives Matter want to destroy the nuclear family, as it says on their website?” Amanchukwu asked.

Abortion is Murder

Amanchukwu told the congregation that you can’t be pro-abortion and profess the name of Christ at the same time.

"You cannot support laws that will kill children,” the pastor said. "A baby is a complete whole even as a zygote, because life begins at conception.”

The pastor expressed sadness and dismay when announcing that 64 million babies have been eliminated, that have started as a concept in the mind of God.

Back to Proverbs 6:17, God also hates "hands that shed innocent blood.”

"There are no exceptions to abortion, because the Bible has no exceptions to taking human life,” Amanchukwu explained. "Not even rape can be an exception to abortion. Rape is the act of taking advantage of another person against their will. If the mother was raped, should we also rape the child by taking its life against its will?”

Referencing the popular TV show of the 1980s, Murder She Wrote , Amanchukwu said that today we have a real-life murder etched out by the hand of Margaret Sanger.

Sanger, an American birth-control activist, sex educator, writer, and nurse, lived to the age of 86, dying in 1966.

She popularized the term "birth control” and opened the first birth-control clinic in the United States and established organizations that evolved into the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

PastorAmanchukwu professed that Sanger’s aim "was to kill black babies.”

"Because we are made in the image of God, Amanchukwu said that we are legally killing the image of God, with our tax money that goes to Planned Parenthood, because Planned Parenthood goes into the poor communities to eliminate the black population.”

Separation of Church and State

A final common theme of the evening was that we are living in the last and evil days, and Christ is soon to return.

"It is time to get focused on "kingdom work.” Amanchukwu said that he is politically independent, that he doesn’t want to turn America red or blue, he wants to turn it back to God.

Pastor said that God will judge us based on how we vote, who we support politically. He explained that there is no such thing as separation of church and state.

"The intent of Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptist Association in 1802 was to protect the church from the state,” Amanchukwu said.

Amanuchukwu said Christ is meant to be seen in the world, not hidden in church on Sunday.

"He is not led by the state, he is led by God,” Amanchukwu said. "He said that public schools hate the Bible, and if you are a school board member or a teacher, make sure you take the Word of God into the classroom every day. We are not called to bow to Nero.”

Amanchukwu concluded that he is not shocked at the rage and depression and mass-shootings in America today, because when we say that we can kill the most innocent among us, we have become barbarians and savages.

"We think we can become God because we are liberal and progressive,” Amanchukwu said. "We don’t cling to the Cross, we cling to the Donkey. The NAACP is ‘out-to-lunch’ – when cops kill a black man, they are active, but when abortion kills babies, they are silent.

"To much praise and upraised hands, Amanchukwu’s final words were: "To the Christian, we have read the end of the Book. We are saved by the Blood of the Lamb.”