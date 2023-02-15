Open in App
Harleysville, PA
See more from this location?
KSN News

‘This is surreal’: Bride sees in color for the first time during Disney World wedding

By Kaycee Sloan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFX2r_0koDR2o600

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A bride’s recent Walt Disney World wedding was a little extra magical thanks to a pair of special glasses.

Kristin Robinson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, has been colorblind all her life, the Florida-based resort wrote in a recent blog post , so when she heard about specialty glasses would allow her to see certain colors, she knew she had to wear a pair for the first time on her wedding day.

According to the National Eye Institute , there is no cure for color blindness. Certain glasses and contact lenses can, however, help.

Walt Disney World said Robinson “was elated when she saw the world and her groom Nick, illuminated in color for the first time.”

Kristin described the moment as “surreal,” saying, “I’ve always dreamed of this; I finally get to see the colors.”

Walt Disney World shared the below photos from Robinson’s wedding day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPoGX_0koDR2o600
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IjmA_0koDR2o600
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz40m_0koDR2o600
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdCYH_0koDR2o600
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGKfF_0koDR2o600
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFy16_0koDR2o600
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Her father and her two brothers – who are also colorblind – joined her in wearing the special glasses. Disney said it was a “heartfelt reveal.”

Color blindness typically runs in families, according to the National Eye Institute , and can affect people differently. The most common type makes it hard to differentiate between red and green.

Robinson has deuteranopia, according to Walt Disney World, which prevents her from telling the difference between red and green . It also keeps her from seeing colors like pink and purple.

Disney made sure her wedding was filled with pink flower arrangements.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KHP releases name of man killed in crash on K-96 in Reno County
Hutchinson, KS3 days ago
Victim identified in fatal semi crash north of Wichita
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
One killed in I-135 semi crash north of Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
Student hit in Hutchinson High School crosswalk
Hutchinson, KS3 days ago
Used car lot in downtown Wichita demolished for future child care center
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Medical services flight crashes Nevada, killing 5
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
1 dead following a house fire in south Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Crashes temporarily close I-235, K-96 on Friday
Wichita, KS1 day ago
People in Maryland, West Virginia find mysterious dust on cars. What is it?
Inwood, WV53 minutes ago
Sedgwick County inmate hospitalized, stabbed with ‘makeshift weapon’
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Victim identified in deadly Topeka garage fire
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Wichita woman who dragged man with car sentenced
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita woman sentenced to 9 years in double fatal drug deal
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
City of Wichita out treating roads, calling in more units
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Jayhawks survive upset bid against West Virginia
Lawrence, KS17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy