Feb 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) celebrates scoring a basket during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin cashes in at charity stripe to hang on vs. Michigan

Freshman Connor Essegian scored a career-high 23 points, and Wisconsin held off Michigan 64-59 in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday night despite going without a field goal over the final 10:44.