kidnewsradio.com

O’ahu man runs more than 150 miles around island to raise money for junior lifeguard program By Eyewitness News 3, 9 days ago

By Eyewitness News 3, 9 days ago

O’AHU, Hawaii (KITV) — An O’ahu man ran around the entire island over the weekend, to help raise money for the next generation of lifeguards. ...