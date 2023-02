Cape Gazette

Register by Feb. 18 for writers guild self-publishing class By rehobothbeachwritersguild.com, 9 days ago

The Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild will host a class for anyone who is thinking about self-publishing a book, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, ...