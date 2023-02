101.9 KING FM

Tuck’s Takes: Bubble-Busting Pokes Play Spoiler in The Pit By Cody Tucker, 9 days ago

By Cody Tucker, 9 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., -- Xavier DuSell tried to tell you. Minutes after a 10-point loss to UNLV last week in Laramie, the junior guard interrupted teammate ...