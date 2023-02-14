Open in App
Madison, NJ
Borough of Madison Supports Liquor License Reform in the State of New Jersey

By Susie Scholz,

9 days ago

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Council agrees with Governor Murphy's call to expand the number of liquor licenses. The Madison Council approved Resolution 73-2023 in support of liquor license reform in the state of New Jersey.

The resolution is as follows:

WHEREAS, the State of New Jersey’s liquor license laws date back to the 1950s and 1960s; and

WHEREAS, under current law, a municipality may issue plenary retail consumption licenses until the combined total number in the municipality is fewer than one license for each 3,000 municipal residents and this restriction creates a shortage of these licenses in some municipalities; and

WHEREAS, the State of New Jersey’s liquor license laws has caused an extreme supply imbalance that the statewide average cost of an individual liquor license is $300,000, an exorbitant amount causing an inequitable landscape among current and potential restaurateurs. This cost approaches $1 million in Madison and our surrounding communities; and

WHEREAS, the restaurant liquor license standards of other states in the Northeast region enable restaurateurs to join the market at a significantly lower price point than the State of New Jersey, thus giving them a competitive advantage; and

WHEREAS, in today’s market, small business and downtown economic development thrive best where there is a healthy full-service restaurant market; and

WHEREAS, there is clear need for reform as demonstrated by the numerous bills already introduced in the New Jersey Legislature each session with the intent to expand liquor licensure; and

WHEREAS, Governor Murphy affirmed his commitment to reform in his State of the State address on January 10, 2023 with a draft plan to make it more equitable to obtain a new liquor license while providing compensation to existing active license holders; and

WHEREAS, we recognize the need to compensate existing license holders that paid exorbitant prices for the right to sell liquor in their restaurants; and

WHEREAS, the State of New Jersey should be a leader in reform initiatives that helps its small businesses survive and thrive, provides an equitable business environment, and enables New Jersey to better compete in the regional market.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Borough Council of the Borough of Madison that it supports meaningful liquor license reform legislation to create a more balanced liquor license market; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Clerk be and hereby is authorized to distribute copies of this Resolution to all appropriate officials and agencies including our Legislative Representatives, the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, and the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

A poll by Fairleigh Dickinson University, published on February 14, 50% of New Jersey residents support the governor's proposal with 38% opposed and 12% on the fence. The poll also shows that the state is evenly split between those who prefer to bring their own bottles to a restaurant, those that prefer to buy from the restaurant, and those who don’t care either way, but BYOBers are much less supportive of the proposal.

To read more on FDU's poll, click HERE

