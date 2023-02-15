Open in App
KTLA

Mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets in Poland

By Associated Press,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfcOn_0koBykyY00

A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoB3o_0koBykyY00
Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday in the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. (Karolina Fok/Archive, The University Hospital, Krakow/www.su.krakow.pl via AP)

Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”

Premature infant saves Jurupa Valley dad’s life

“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.

Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman dies after filming Snapchat video in Ventura County crash
Camarillo, CA2 days ago
Snow causes 20-car pileup, other problems in Inland Empire
Yucaipa, CA3 days ago
Icy conditions cause crashes, shut down California Highway
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man claims winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena was stolen, sues jackpot winner
Altadena, CA2 days ago
Paper money will no longer be accepted at SeaWorld San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Will you get snow during the winter storm? Look up your home’s elevation
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Goshen massacre: Sheriff Boudreaux reveals likely motive for shooting
Goshen, CA1 day ago
Inland Empire man struck Sheriff’s Department helicopter with laser, officials say
Rancho Cucamonga, CA3 days ago
Man phones in threat to Hollywood police, mistakenly calls Florida authorities
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Storm sweeps motorhomes into Los Angeles County river
Castaic, CA13 hours ago
Did it really snow at the famous Hollywood Sign?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
14-year-old uses stun gun on man, steals 3 pairs of Nike shoes in Victorville
Victorville, CA2 days ago
Hemet police shoot, kill man in his backyard during ‘unrelated’ theft investigation
Hemet, CA3 days ago
Care Flight plane crashes killing 5 in northern Nevada
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
LAPD fatally shoots woman with BB gun in Westlake
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Shooting in Hemet leaves one dead; suspect in custody
Hemet, CA2 days ago
Orange County school district employee arrested for alleged child molestation
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA1 day ago
Near-collision at Hollywood Burbank Airport prompts investigations; latest in string of such incidents
Burbank, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy