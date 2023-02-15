Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets in Poland

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObrpG_0koBsxQ100

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoB3o_0koBsxQ100
Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday in the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. (Karolina Fok/Archive, The University Hospital, Krakow/www.su.krakow.pl via AP)
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”

“If you have a system, a calm approach, and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.

Man arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia after high-speed motorcycle chase

Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years and include two pairs of twins.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Woman sentenced for buying rifle for man that killed West Virginia deputy
Summersville, WV3 days ago
Man arrested after fighting police in Dunbar, West Virginia
Dunbar, WV2 days ago
Fentanyl, meth and stolen ATVs found in Ohio drug bust
Glouster, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio couple arrested for assault of 5-week-old twins
Portsmouth, OH3 days ago
CPD releases tattoo recreations to help identify woman’s body found by Yeager Airport
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Charleston standoff suspect identified
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Second gun in two days found at Ohio high school
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
20-year-old shot and killed in Huntington identified
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Woman pleads guilty in Kanawha County, West Virginia murder case
Sissonville, WV3 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested after Cabell County, West Virginia, pursuit in stolen vehicle
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Man caught on camera passing school bus in Cross Lanes, West Virginia arrested
Cross Lanes, WV2 days ago
Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen in Ohio, 3 arrested
Albany, OH3 days ago
Girls basketball sectional schedule
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Deputies in Ohio searching for man with alleged violent history
Bidwell, OH22 hours ago
Woman dies in head-on crash in Boone County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV21 hours ago
2 killed in Prestonsburg crash
Prestonsburg, KY1 day ago
Man arrested for bank robbery in Portsmouth, Ohio
Portsmouth, OH1 day ago
Ohio man arrested on drug charges in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV3 days ago
2 people flown to hospital after crash in Russell, Kentucky
Russell, KY3 days ago
Police cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy