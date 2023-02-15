CBA girls volleyball edges Camden in five sets, reaches sectional final

SYRACUSE – Even before it takes the court in Watertown for this Saturday’s Section III Class B winter championship match, the Christian Brothers Academy girls volleyball has already established itself as one of the best in program history.

Certainly the Brothers’ toughness and resilience had few equals. Despite ups and down, injuries and roster changes, CBA survived a pair of five-set matches to get to the championship round.

First, it was a five-set win over South Jefferson in the Feb. 10 quarterfinal round. Then, in Tuesday’s semifinal at Buddy Wleklinski Court, the no. 2 seed Brothers again had to go all five sets to oust no. 3 seed Camden.

A close opening set went 25-23 in the Blue Devils’ favor. The second set was tight, too, but by a 25-22 margin CBA pulled even and carried that momentum over into a 25-21 win in the third set.

And even when Camden dominated the fourth set 25-15, CBA stayed calm. The final-set race to 15 went beyond the limit, with a pair of match points squandered.

Then, at 15-15, the Brothers got the serve and closed it out, 17-15, having seen Carleagh Morgia put away 21 kills to go with nine digs and two aces as Georgia Brown had 37 assists, four aces and 10 digs.

Grace Catalano gained nine kills and eight digs, with Josie Hazikimana earning six blocks and three kills. Josie DePalma led the defense with 20 digs as Erin Nardella had five digs and two aces.

For Camden, Julia Holmes had 13 assists and Olivia Hooker earned 10 assists, their passes going to Brooke Musch (11 kills), Hailey Gladle (nine kills) and Devyn Dewan (seven kills) up front.