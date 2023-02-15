Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands Marvel’s second lowest Rotten Tomatoes score

The critic verdicts on Marvel’s 31st movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , are in – and it seems not everyone is a fan of the Paul Rudd-led fantasy. The movie is currently at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 136 reviews, making it the second lowest ranked MCU movie on the review aggregation website.

Eternals is the only Marvel movie ranked below it with Chloé Zhao’s 2021 film landing an average 47% score. Although, while officially both movies fall into the "rotten" category on the website, Marvel films in general score quite highly, meaning it’s a tough list to be ranked against.

The third movie in the Ant-Man franchise sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) head into the Quantum Realm. Joined by Hope's parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Lang's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the adventure brings them face-to-face with the mysterious and almighty Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania viewer reviews are also not in yet as the movie only releases in theaters on Friday, which may shift the scales. Total Film also gave it three stars writing that "MCU’s fun sci-fi getaway stretches Ant-Man and answers any Multiverse niggles" while praising Majors as the new MCU big bad Kang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, kicking off Marvel Phase 5 . For more on the other new superhero movies on the way, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows . If you need a catch-up, we’ve also got the lowdown on how to watch the Marvel movies in order .