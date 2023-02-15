First look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 is here

The first look at Lady Gaga in Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, has arrived – and it's suitably twisted.

Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in the movie, and, after previously revealing she'd started filming on the sequel , the actor has shared the first photo of herself in character.

In the picture, which you can see below, Harley and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker share what looks to be an intimate moment. Harley is holding Joker's face and looking thrilled, he's smiling back at her, and, if you look closely, you'll notice red paint smeared across Harley's nose and mouth. Director Todd Phillips also shared the photo to Instagram , captioned "Happy Valentines Day."

See more

A first look at Phoenix was also recently released , and, fitting the first movie's dark tone, the picture shows an emaciated-looking Arthur Fleck being shaved by someone in uniform – most likely an Arkham Asylum worker, considering the first film ended with Arthur imprisoned in the facility.

Joker 2's supporting cast also includes Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener , with Zazie Beetz back as Sophie, her character from the first movie. Plot details are a mystery for now, but the film will reportedly be a musical .

Though DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled the first stage of their new DCU slate, titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters , the Joker movies are unaffected. They'll instead exist under the label Elseworlds , as will Matt Reeves' The Batman and its spin-offs (which are also unconnected to the Joker films).

Joker: Folie à Deux releases on October 4, 2024. While you wait, check out our guide on all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.