WATCH: Sergio Ramos shoves photographer aside after PSG lose to Bayern Munich

PSG were understandably disappointed to lose the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at home to Bayern Munich , but it's fair to say Sergio Ramos really didn't take the 1-0 defeat well.

The veteran defender has been at the centre of many a flashpoint during his long career, picking up an astonishing 28 red cards along the way. His run-ins have tended to be with opposition players, though, which wasn't the case at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night...

As PSG's players went to acknowledge their fans after their first home loss in nearly two years, photographers jostled for position to snap the best shot – and that's when Ramos snapped, forcefully shoving one of the thronged moment-capturers out of his way.

See more

It remains to be seen what, if any, action the Spaniard will face for his behaviour, which was rather in keeping with the feisty attitude he's exhibited on countless occasions over the years.

Ramos carried his hot-headed streak with him when he joined PSG in the summer of 2021, having spent the previous 16 years making a legend of himself at Real Madrid – with whom he won the Champions League four times.

He's played every minute in the Champions League this season for PSG, who must win the second leg away to Bayern in order to avoid a second successive last-16 elimination.