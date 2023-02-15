Crash involving semis shuts down I-15 for nearly three hours north of Pocatello

The Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:06 PM February 14, 2023, on I-15 southbound at milepost 76.5, in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2018 Freightliner truck and trailer, a 57-year-old male from Challis, was travelling southbound on I-15 when he slowed for traffic in the weather conditions.

A 46-year-old male from Brooklyn, NY, who was driving a 2019 Volvo Tractor truck and trailer, struck a 2011 Ford Econoline that was being driven by a 26-year-old male from Pleasant Grove, UT.

The Ford Econoline ultimately was pushed into the Freightliner.

The interstate was blocked for approximately two hours and forty minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

The 26-year-old male from Utah was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.