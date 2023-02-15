Open in App
Pocatello, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho State Journal

Crash involving semis shuts down I-15 for nearly three hours north of Pocatello

By Idaho State Police News Release,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Szpth_0koAUcTz00

The Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:06 PM February 14, 2023, on I-15 southbound at milepost 76.5, in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2018 Freightliner truck and trailer, a 57-year-old male from Challis, was travelling southbound on I-15 when he slowed for traffic in the weather conditions.

A 46-year-old male from Brooklyn, NY, who was driving a 2019 Volvo Tractor truck and trailer, struck a 2011 Ford Econoline that was being driven by a 26-year-old male from Pleasant Grove, UT.

The Ford Econoline ultimately was pushed into the Freightliner.

The interstate was blocked for approximately two hours and forty minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

The 26-year-old male from Utah was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Woman escapes, dog dies in RV fire near Idaho-Utah border
Snowville, UT3 days ago
Three dead, four injured in two wrecks on local freeways within 12-hour span
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Authorities release name of local man who died in three-vehicle crash
Chubbuck, ID6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elk struck by cars on Interstate 15 in Chubbuck as another herd ventures into city
Chubbuck, ID2 days ago
Pocatello firefighters extinguish house fire near Idaho State University
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Man in wheelchair injured when struck by SUV at Pocatello intersection
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Fundraiser launched for local man injured after jumping off overpass bridge onto I-86 below
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
ITD Snowplow Struck Near Soda Springs Friday Morning, Season Total Now at 15
Soda Springs, ID1 day ago
ISP responds to vehicle engulfed in flames on Interstate 15
Shelley, ID3 days ago
Family of Idaho Falls man mistakenly shot by police files lawsuit for wrongful death
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Avalanche temporarily shuts down local highway
Montpelier, ID4 days ago
State police help save local man who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl while driving on I-15 near Fort Hall
Fort Hall, ID5 days ago
LOCAL SCHOOLS TARGETED IN NATIONWIDE SWATTING SPREE: Police throughout region respond to bogus phone calls reporting school shootings
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Dog credited with sounding alarm about fire at local condo complex
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Freezing winds will cause severe drop in temperature on Wednesday night and Thursday
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Woman charged after allegedly driving off as officer investigated her for theft
Idaho Falls, ID4 days ago
Man charged after allegedly crashing into dump truck
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
What were those beams of light in the sky in Idaho Falls Wednesday night?
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Police: Two local men arrested after threatening women with weapons during separate incidents
Pocatello, ID4 days ago
Poky boys clinch district crown with 53-35 win over Preston
Pocatello, ID15 hours ago
Dog dies, family displaced in Pocatello house fire
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Firefighters extinguish house fire on Fort Hall Reservation
Fort Hall, ID4 days ago
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle keys, headbutting and kicking officers
Idaho Falls, ID4 days ago
Idaho Public Charter School Commission rejects renewal application for Monticello Montessori
Boise, ID2 days ago
Bingham County's new chief deputy hopes to serve community well
Blackfoot, ID3 days ago
Looking for bug-eyed monsters on the Caldera Rim Trail
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
High winds and low visibility possible as more snow is expected in parts of eastern Idaho
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
High school student awarded with CPR award for saving man’s life
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy