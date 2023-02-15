Open in App
Stillwater, OK
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

No. 5 Kansas State Beats Oklahoma State 87-76

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2A6P_0koA2gyY00

Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and No. 5 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 87-76 on Tuesday night.

The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, shooting 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

K-State shot 66% from the field in the second half to pull away from the Cowboys. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense.

K-State (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) has won three straight. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas and Baylor atop the conference standings.

Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points, John-Michael Wright had 18 and Bryce Thompson added 17 for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6).

Oklahoma State had won five straight, including victories over ranked opponents TCU and Iowa State. The Cowboys were coming off a 64-56 win at then-No. 11 Iowa State.

Thompson lit up the Jayhawks early. The guard, who played at Kansas State for a year before transferring to Oklahoma State, scored 14 points in the first 11 minutes to help the Cowboys take a 23-18 lead.

K-State hung tough, and Dick's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Jayhawks a 39-37 lead at halftime.

Dick scored eight points in the first two minutes of the second half to help K-State take a 52-44 lead, and the Jayhawks led by at least five the rest of the way.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oklahoma State Men's Indoor Track Team Sets World Record
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
Steve McGehee Previews Thunder Matchup Against Utah Jazz
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Authorities Still Searching For Missing Stillwater Teen
Stillwater, OK7 hours ago
Chat With The Chief: Recreational Marijuana Bill
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Spencer Child On Road To Recovery After Dog Attack
Spencer, OK12 hours ago
Juvenile Injured Following NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
I-44 Bridge Set To Close For Repairs Friday
Oklahoma City, OK11 hours ago
City Officials Break Ground On OKC Fairgrounds Coliseum
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
11-Year-Old Located After Missing Endangered Child Alert
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Multiple Arrests Following Del City Pursuit
Del City, OK16 hours ago
16-Year-Old Arrested After Pursuit Through Del City
Del City, OK8 hours ago
Luther Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing 2 Pit Bulls Outside Dollar General Store
Luther, OK1 day ago
OCPD: Suspected Bomb Not Explosive Device
Oklahoma City, OK17 hours ago
The Village Police Arrest 'Serial Burglar'
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Choctaw Police Warn Parents Of Social Media Scheme Targeting Teens
Choctaw, OK2 days ago
Village Police Searching For Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect
The Village, OK6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy