Open in App
WDTN

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyB3d_0ko9kG3l00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

Nissan recalls over 463K vehicles for airbag safety concern

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Winnie the Pooh enters public domain — and goes psycho

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two dead at Ohio gas station shooting
Marengo, OH17 hours ago
Ohio police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Dayton police speak on West Third Street incident
Dayton, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Middletown tornado flings debris into the sky
Middletown, OH15 hours ago
Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL1 day ago
Rare deer spotted in Ohio
North Olmsted, OH19 hours ago
Ohio officer’s arrest nets $440,000 settlement
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Middletown shooting leaves 1 dead, Ohio BCI investigating
Middletown, OH2 days ago
DPD seeking information in ‘brutal’ double homicide
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Mikesell’s to hold discount sale in Dayton
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Man dead after Springfield shooting identified
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Wilmington, PA1 day ago
Investigation: Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
Head Over to Prime Time’s Wedding Open House
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
Gov. DeWine suffers leg injury in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Darke County crash leaves 20-year-old seriously injured
Fort Recovery, OH2 days ago
Police, Attorney General ID remains in Youngstown cold case
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Toxic soil from train derailment to be taken to Ohio city
East Liverpool, OH1 hour ago
Change to work from home hurting central Ohio restaurants
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Chiefs Players Take Las Vegas in Champagne-Filled Celebration (Video)
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy