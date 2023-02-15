Open in App
KSN News

Mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets in Poland

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsuUm_0ko9hTOb00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoB3o_0ko9hTOb00
Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday in the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. (Karolina Fok/Archive, The University Hospital, Krakow/www.su.krakow.pl via AP)

Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”

Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers

“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.

Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KHP releases name of man killed in crash on K-96 in Reno County
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
Victim identified in fatal semi crash north of Wichita
Wichita, KS22 hours ago
One killed in I-135 semi crash north of Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
NFL player Alvin Kamara appears to admit to Vegas nightclub beating in newly released video
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Used car lot in downtown Wichita demolished for future child care center
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Medical services flight crashes Nevada, killing 5
Stagecoach, NV22 hours ago
1 dead following a house fire in south Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita woman who dragged man with car sentenced
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita woman sentenced to 9 years in double fatal drug deal
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Student hit in Hutchinson High School crosswalk
Hutchinson, KS3 days ago
Sedgwick County inmate hospitalized, stabbed with ‘makeshift weapon’
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Victim identified in deadly Topeka garage fire
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Crashes temporarily close I-235, K-96 on Friday
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Newton community raises concern after special BOE meeting to change school policy
Newton, KS1 day ago
University of Idaho announces plan for house where 4 students were killed
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Gardner Edgerton School District crossing guard hit by car
Edgerton, KS2 days ago
Mother-daughter duo turns cancer support into a nonprofit
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms
Portland, OR2 days ago
City of Wichita out treating roads, calling in more units
Wichita, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy