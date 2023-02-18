Cole Swindell releases new single 'Drinkaby'

Multiplatinum-selling country music star Cole Swindell released his new single “Drinkaby” recently across all digital platforms. Swindell’s feel-good country rocker will be one of the three new songs included on his upcoming deluxe album “Stereotype Broken,” available April 28. Special Illustration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiplatinum-selling country music star Cole Swindell released his new single “Drinkaby” recently across all digital platforms. Swindell’s feel-good country rocker will be one of the three new songs included on his upcoming deluxe album “Stereotype Broken,” available April 28.

“’Drinkaby,’ from the first time I heard it, I pictured it being a huge show opener,” Swindell said in a news release. “The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn’t let you go. I’m not sure if there is such a thing as a fun breakup song, but that’s kind of what this is. Glad it’s finally out and can’t wait to get out there and play it live.”