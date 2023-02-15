Ingleside Recycling Center a ‘Work in Progress’, Officials

Kevin, 61, and Kari-Jo Johnson, 59, are Winter Texans from Nebraska, staying at an RV park in Rockport. Both were very used to recycling everything they could back home, so when they learned Ingleside had a recycling center, they were delighted to make the short drive to drop bags full of empty plastic bottles and jugs on Thursday, February 9.

Plastics that are accepted at the recycling facility are either type 1, or type 2, like this empty cannister of coffee. Look for the arrows that form a triangle, usually on the bottom of the product, and the numerals to determine if the item you want to have recycled can be dropped off.

Brian Svoma, 63, is the city of Ingleside’s Department of Public Works full time employee who spends part of his week managing the center, located at 1580 4th St. The Wisconsin native along with his wife retired to the area to be close to family. He operates a lone compactor that crushes approved plastics and cardboard and then binds it for shipment to be processed as reusable materials. The city collects a percentage of the gross amount the materials are worth when sold to recycling companies, generating at least some revenue for the municipality.

A compactor crushes plastic and cardboard into manageable, pallet-sized bundles like these. Recycling partner Keep Texas Beautiful arranges for them to be picked up and trucked away, but since the facility opened last July there still isn’t enough recyclable material to send for processing, a major concern for public works officials who explained getting citizens more involved in being environmentally conscious is a “work in progress”. The center serves all of San Patricio County.

One lingering complaint about the recycling center, besides the fact that its location is poorly marked from the road, is the surface of the surrounding lot is all dirt that turns to messy mud after any rainfall, clearly evident at the entrance where water has pooled near the access gate last week. The city may get some help from another government entity, though. Both are discussing the possibility of having the ground paved with asphalt.

Grocery giant H.E.B. provided the financing for the center’s construction and is preparing to back up their generous contribution with a second check, some of those anticipated funds to be used to purchase a second compactor. In the meantime, the city has created these informational magnets with details about the center’s days and hours of operation, and what items can be dropped off. They’re available in the lobby of City Hall.

Already more than 1,000 miles from their home in Omaha, Kevin and Kari-Jo Johnson didn’t blink when they had to make the additional drive from their RV park in Rockport to the recycling center in Ingleside to drop off a couple bags full of empty water bottles Thursday, February 9. In fact, Kevin, 61, and Kari-Jo, 59, were ecstatic at the opportunity, explaining that they recycle as much as possible when back in Nebraska. They learned the facility here existed by doing a Google search.

First time Winter Texans, the Johnsons are typical of the current customers who go out of their way to bring acceptable plastics and cardboard to the facility at 1580 4th St., opening last July thanks to a major grant provided by grocery giant H.E.B. Though the center is on city-owned land in Ingleside it was established to serve all of San Patricio County. The Department of Public Works, which manages the facility, acknowledges that they don’t keep track of where recyclers come from and won’t turn anyone away, so long as the material they bring meets existing criteria.

The rules are simple. Two types of plastic containers are accepted. Type 1 includes soda and water bottles. Type 2 covers milk cartons, laundry detergent, and shampoo bottles. On the bottom of every plastic product is a series of arrows forming a triangle and a numeral in the center indicating what type of plastic it’s made from, making it easy to separate. No paper cups or Styrofoam, plastic bags, containers with food or liquid, or any household items are accepted.

Flattened cardboard is the only other item the center will recycle. The service is also drop-off only. Republic Services of Corpus Christi, the city’s trash hauling company, is not contracted to pick up recyclables. And Ingleside does not appear ready to introduce a mass collection system, or make it mandatory, either.

A month into the job, Brian Svoma, 63, works full-time for Ingleside’s DPW, spending most of it at the recycling center open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to noon. A Wisconsin native, having relocated from just about an hour north of Eau Claire, Svoma and his wife settled in Ingleside to be closer to family.

Svoma operates a compactor that uses high pressure to crush and compress hundreds of plastic bottles, or a cluster of collapsed cardboard boxes into manageable bundles, neatly stored on a concrete slab and protected from the elements by a metal roof. Brian said he needed employment that provided health insurance benefits, retiring after spending much of his life up north having worked in a window factory, running a small trucking company, and finally ending up at a paper mill.

He answers to two bosses, including Assistant DPW Director Dale McConnell, 71, who revealed the recycling program will create a new revenue stream for the city coffers, Ingleside receiving a percentage of what’s processed and sold for reuse through a partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful.

A big problem the facility had to overcome even before it opened last summer was the failure to have electrical service in place on day one. That didn’t stop the center from collecting material, but the compactor sat idle with no power to operate it until September, almost three months after construction ended.

“It’s silly to throw this into the trash,” Kari-Jo said as she and her husband started unloading the back of their SUV that was filled with plastics for recycling. Kevin retired from AT&T, his wife, a former kindergarten teacher, both serious about preserving the environment any way they can.

In one section of the cement floor large white bins look like totes, and they are, in a way, each designed to be moved about by a forklift. It takes as many as 16 of these oversized bins to create one fully transportable bale of recycled goods, and the facility management admits they just aren’t seeing that volume of traffic coming in.

To provide some perspective, McConnell explained it takes 44 bales to fill a truck for processing. At the moment, they have less than half that.

Despite the fact the information for the public is posted on the city’s website, or new magnets are free for the asking at City Hall with everything anyone needs to know, DPW officials acknowledge that more expansive marketing is needed. Gary Paredez, the Director of Infrastructure and McConnell’s supervisor, hasn’t quite figured out that plan or when and where to execute it. Word of mouth, press coverage (including stories in The Index), and some social media posts are how news of the recycling center is being spread for the time being.

An educational flyer is also being circulated within the community. Paredez likes the idea of getting school children engaged and envisions field trips in the future, each pupil likely receiving a pencil to take home imprinted with reminders about the value of recycling. Other ideas are being tossed around too, but McConnell and his boss agreed that the facility is still in its infancy and a lot of work needed to get done if it was to prove successful in the long run. One reality that escapes no one, of course, is that if this center didn’t exist tons of recyclable and reusable goods would be destined for landfills.

“Buy in,” Paredez remarked, “that’s obviously something we would like,” he added, realizing Texas does not require a deposit on the purchase of consumer goods, so there’s no financial incentive for the community. For the public to collect, save, and deliver acceptable items on their own and within the time frame the center is open takes individuals with a will and determination to reduce or eliminate the volume of garbage that dots our landscapes.

On average, McConnell said anywhere from 10 to 15 citizens a day stop by when the center is open, the numbers a distinct indicator that the greater population it serves – an entire county – is not participating.

Other issues the city is working on resolving include the facility’s physical location that is poorly marked off the roadway. Other than what’s affixed to metal gates and its entrance there is no signage anywhere on 4th St. letting first-timers know the center’s location, easily passable unless you do. Another problem is the dirt surface around the center’s concrete foundation. After any rainfall it turns to mud, creating a potential for vehicles to get stuck, or the danger of a slip and slide. To help address that, the DPW officials advised talks were underway with another government entity to lay down an asphalt road and perimeter.

Paredez also offered some additional insight into the future, describing the need to build a loading ramp to easily transport bales of cardboard onto awaiting flatbeds. He also shared that H.E.B., already praised by the city and the county for its generous startup funds to build the center, had committed some additional contributions – some of that money earmarked for the purchase of a second compactor.

“We have a few growing pains, but we’re getting there,” he said.

“This is a work in progress,” he repeated.