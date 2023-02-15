IOB Council Lets Chickens Roost, OK’s Playground Repairs

A vintage playground set in the Ingleside on the Bay City Park is getting a makeover costing $5,000, money that will come from a donation from neighbor Enbridge. The City Council February 7 voted to approve the expenditure to include new paint, and replacement of a wooden bridge showing significant signs of cracking and wear.

Chickens will roost in Ingleside on the Bay after all five City Council members voted February 7 in favor of a proposal to allow homeowners to raise fowl on their property, the objective to use the hens to lay eggs, a kitchen staple that has risen in price dramatically at retail.

“It’s what the people want, so they got it, apparently,” remarked Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann the following day, shaking her head. She added the amended city ordinance that was approved would take effect once it was published this week.

Councilman Brenda Duncan, who introduced the amended legislation, was thrilled at the outcome.

“I was quite surprised and very happy,” she said from her Inglewood Dr. home February 8, commenting about the turnout from citizens who chose to speak to the council on the topic, more than she said normally attends meetings at City Hall. At least one of those was an IOB homeowner who already has chickens on their property.

“Ann Nyberg did her homework,” Duncan praised the fellow council member and Mayor Pro Tempore. “She put the time in and listened to the people.”

Duncan, who wants to raise chickens, too, said she’d made no commitment, waiting to see if the ordinance changes would win support. In the meantime, she’s been able to get a supply of fresh eggs from a friend who owns chickens and other fowl in Sinton.

As written, the rules in the books in Ingleside on the Bay forbid raising live poultry. The amended ordinance reads:

ORDINANCE NO. 2023- 03 AN ORDINANCE PROHIBITING CERTAIN ANIMALS. REGULATING DOGS, CATS AND CHICKENS; PROVIDING A PENALTY; NEGATING MENTAL CULPABLITY; REPEALING ORDINANCE 201309 AND ANY OTHER ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING SEVERANCE, PROVIDING PENALTIES AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION. Section 7. REGULATING THE KEEPING OF CHICKENS Chickens are allowed under the following regulations: a. Hens are limited to no more than 6. b. No Roosters are allowed. c. There shall be no resale of chickens or eggs. d. Adequate space shall be provided for each fowl: a combined housing and outdoor space of 20 square feet per fowl. e. Adequate shelter, cleanliness, security, and safety must be provided: fowl must not be free to range. f. Waste must be disposed of so as to not attract pests, either by disposal in trash, compost or as fertilizer. Waste is not to accumulate in a pile on residential lot. g. Location for fowl shall follow setbacks per Ordinance 2012-05; a coop may not be placed forward of the front wall of the main residence, must be kept to the side or rear of the property. Placement must follow setbacks already in place, 10 feet from side of property and 4 feet from rear of property including any overhand of roof. h. Foul odor, that is odor offensive to the ordinary person, is prohibited. Inadequate or inhumane conditions for such fowl is prohibited. Property must be kept clean and sanitary. i. Any person desiring to have chickens on their property shall apply for a permit for such chickens. Such permit shall include the number of chickens and provide a sketch or drawing for the pen, shelter and indicate outdoor space provided for such chickens. Permits shall be annual and issued upon completion of the form for permit per chicken. Such permits must be renewed each year.

“Thanks to all the people that helped get this done,” Duncan stated. “I really do believe in the power of the people.”

Next, Duncan affirmed that she would continue to put pressure on the city administration to complete a task that hasn’t been finished since Hurricane Harvey struck in August 2017. Many street signs were blown away by the force of the storm’s winds, some that have yet to be replaced, even though the city council earmarked funds for the project.

For years, the administration relied on volunteers for such public works tasks, but Duncan said times have changed and so has the city’s population and that source of free labor isn’t available. She’s pushing to have the issue placed on a meeting agenda so the council can take the necessary action that would include hiring an outside company to get the work done, if necessary.

“Money has been appropriated,” Duncan said, uncertain why it’s taken so long to finish replacing the signs that she pointed out has created a public safety risk in their absence. She used the scenario of First Responders seeking an address in an emergency and having no points of reference.

If Mayor Ehmann brings Duncan’s request to the full council, it could be discussed at either the March 7 or March 21 meeting.

“It’s in the works,” Ehmann responded to Duncan’s efforts on the signs. “I’m trying to get it completed as cheaply as possible,” she argued. IOB city council last Tuesday also approved an expenditure of $5,000 to pay for long overdue renovations of the City Park playground equipment, work that the mayor hopes to get done before Easter. The cost, Ehmann explained, was coming from a check the city received from its neighbor, Enbridge, for $7,500, leaving the Parks and Recreation Committee a balance of $2,500 from the donation to be used for other objectives.

Playground equipment will be restored, including painting, and the replacement of an existing wooden bridge that is showing significant signs of wear, many of the planks with obvious cracks that could be considered a safety hazard.