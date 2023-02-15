IOB Advised of Noise Ahead at Enbridge

Houston-based Enbridge owns the former MODA tank farm at what is now called the Ingleside Energy Center, once home to a Navy base. In a notice Enbridge sent to homeowners, and their neighbors in Ingleside on the Bay, they advise that construction is ramping up on a project to install even more storage holding tanks at the burgeoning facility and they should expect to hear noise associated with the work to come. Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann has shared the information on social media.

Courtesy: Enbridge Energy

A blight on the landscape to some, a welcome industrial partner that has contributed thousands of dollars to the municipal coffers to others, Enbridge Energy is either despised or admired, depending on who you ask in Ingleside on the Bay. The peninsula community abuts Enbridge and their Ingleside Energy Center – the former MODA petroleum tank farm, and before that, a Navy base. Now, Houston-based Enbridge is advising the citizens of IOB to expect even more construction, work that may be unsettling to some because of the noise from heavy equipment brought in for the project.

Enbridge issued a notice to IOB homeowners about the pending development, the form letter with an accompanying map shared on social media, too, including through the efforts of Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann.

“We want to update you on current and upcoming construction activities taking place,” the Enbridge notice begins.

“We are beginning preliminary construction activities on our four new tanks,” the advisory continued. “Initially we will be laying the foundations for these four new crude oil storage tanks and preparing space for staging and construction materials, which includes some clearing of necessary acreage on limited areas of the terminal property near the construction site,” it added, an issue that has raised concern among environmental activists in IOB worried that natural habitat for wild animals and birds will be decimated.

“All construction and staging activity will occur well within the facility’s existing operational areas and/or far removed from existing perimeter fence lines in the northeastern area of our property,” homeowners were informed. “Tank construction is anticipated to begin later this year once the foundations have been laid. As construction progresses, we will keep you updated on the construction process and what you can expect. You may see some increased traffic for a short period of time due to this initial work,” the advisory stated.

“The full scope for the Tank Expansion Project includes:

• The construction of four new 490,000 bbl crude oil tanks and related equipment that will connect to existing facility infrastructure at the terminal.

• Construction is estimated to take 18 to 24 months to complete. The tanks will be phased into service as they are constructed.

• The first tank is anticipated to be placed in service in 2024.

• These tanks were permitted in 2019 and have recently been approved for buildout. All construction activity is being closely coordinated as required with state and local agencies,” the explanation read.

“You can visit www.enbridge . com/Inglesidetanks. For questions about this project, other proposed projects at the terminal or ongoing operations and maintenance work, please contact us through the Community Hotline phone number or email address at (361) 4610995 or EIECCommHotline@ enbridge.com,” the notice concluded.