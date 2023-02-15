Open in App
Ingleside, TX
Private Plane Crashes in Field Near Ingleside Airport

Courtesy: Sheriff Oscar Rivera

9 days ago
A single engine private plane crashed just short of the runway of McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport in Ingleside Sunday, February 12. Part of the facility crosses into Aransas Pass, too.
Courtesy: Cindy Oakerson

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera reported the pilot walked away from the crash unharmed. The owner appears to have lost power and when he crashed, damaged the plane’s landing gear and one of the wings. It’s unclear if the FAA and/or the NTSB will be summoned to investigate. The accident happened just 300 feet short of the airport runway, Rivera stated. A Sheriff’s deputy who drove on to the grassy field to check on the pilot had an accident, too. His marked patrol unit’s exhaust system sparked a blaze, consuming his vehicle. The deputy was unhurt, according to Rivera.

