Aransas Pass Navy Veteran Traces Family’s Military Service to War of 1812

Aransas Pass Progress

Jim McCombs, 60, calls Aransas Pass home. But he grew up in Alabama, just outside Birmingham. He enlisted in the service in 1980 at age 17, “looking for something to do,” hoping to travel. That he did, aboard several vessels he kept running as part of his job below decks.

McCombs as he appeared in his youth in the Navy. He enjoyed a “sense of honor and duty and serving your country,” he remarked about his time in uniform. A member of his family has been in the Armed Services for the United States dating as far back as the War of 1812.

Courtesy: Jim McCombs

McCombs is also a member of a local VFW Honor Guard and is often seen at various events playing his bugle, ‘Taps’, a somber melody that is often played to recognize the sacrifices military personnel have made to preserve the freedom of others.

Aransas Pass Progress

Starting 211 years ago and lasting until February 1815, the United States of America, and its indigenous allies (native Indians) fought against the military of the United Kingdom and its allies in British North America – known today as Canada - with limited participation by Spain in Florida. In history books it was called the War of 1812. More than two centuries later, an Aransas Pass military veteran speaks with pride, detailing that his family had relatives that fought on the American side, and have been represented in battle during the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

Jim McCombs, 60, shares a more contemporary history, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1980 at age 17. A native of Alabama, he grew up not far from Birmingham. Leeds, a small town, felt much like life in Aransas Pass. “The only difference was, we had hills up there,” Jim described his home state. There were many rivers, too, while nothing could compare with having an entire ocean not far from your back door along the Gulf coast.

One of three children, Mc-Combs is the eldest, the two other siblings being younger sisters. After he graduated high school he was in search of “something to do,” he explained, expressing no ambition to immediately transition to college.

“I wanted adventure. To travel some,” McCombs said, reciting his family background, feeling an obligation to continue representing their name in the uniform of one of the five branches of service, choosing to enlist in the Navy.

“There was a sense of honor and duty and serving your country,” he continued, offering a reason for his motivation.

Fearless, McCombs was sent to boot camp at the Navy’s main training facility, the Great Lakes Center near Chicago for two months. From there he was sent to school to learn how to be a machinist’s mate, ending up with skills that qualified him to serve as a stationary engineer – performing maintenance on a variety of shipboard motors, pumps, and engines to keep them running.

It was a big learning curve for McCombs who spent much of his youth in carpentry and working side-byside with his father, a house builder. In addition to new construction, Jim and his dad handled remodeling jobs, too. He had become more accustomed to the hammer and saw, so learning how to keep a guided missile destroyer running on the open seas was entirely brand new.

“It sounded different,” Mc-Combs laughed, acknowledging that he was not easily intimidated. He liked working with his hands, and he had technical aptitude. Much of his naval career would be spent in the engine rooms of one ship or another.

The U.S.S. King was the first, based in Norfolk, VA. McCombs described his rank as “the lowest on the totem pole in the real world sailor,” adding another chuckle as he reminisced.

“It was hectic,” McCombs admitted, spending three years aboard the vessel as it traversed the globe on various missions.

“We were gone more than we were in,” he said, explaining that the King was away from home port often.

At the time, then Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi had threatened that any U.S. warship or aircraft that dare cross the invisible “line of death” he’d established along the northern Africa coast of his country faced a certain attack from his own military. American forces weren’t impressed, the U.S.S. Nimitz carrier group crossing his so-called ‘line of death’, a Navy fighter jet shooting down one of Gaddafi’s planes.

“We called him out,” Mc-Combs smiled as he remembered the power of the American fleet that demonstrated for Gaddafi just how impotent the Libyan threat was up against superior might. There were no other incidents between U.S. forces and the dictator’s pilots after that.

From the King, McCombs transferred to the U.S.S. Yosemite, a destroyer repair ship based out of Mayport, FL. Between 1983-86, he ran the “evaporator room” aboard that ship, explaining the process of generating a fresh water supply for the vessel.

After two ships, McCombs transitioned to shore duty. From 1986-88 he would be sent to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, remaining in the Sunshine State. For the first time he applied his skills not to a massive ship, but aircraft, using liquid oxygen and nitrogen that filled the tires of jets.

His next tour of duty was back at sea, assigned to the U.S.S. Pharris, a frigate designed to hunt and destroy enemy submarines – if warranted. It was a return to Norfolk where below decks McCombs serviced and maintained the ship’s air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Between 1988-92, the Pharris was deployed constantly, often in the Caribbean as part of joint exercises with the U.S. Coast Guard working on drug interdiction.

“We did a lot of law enforcement opps,” McCombs used the military terminology.

But that wasn’t all. In that four-year span, the Pharris’ missions varied.

“We were detonating Russian mines in the North Atlantic,” McCombs detailed one assignment, recalling how the explosions that followed were so intense the shock waves could be felt in the crews quarters, one so intense it threw him out of his “rack”, Navy language for a bunk bed.

Following his service aboard the frigate, Mc-Combs landed in south Texas, again assigned shore duty, this time at the former Navy Station Ingleside – a minesweeper base – between 1992-95.

There, McCombs oversaw the base facility that supervised the repair and maintenance of air conditioning or air compressors on all the ships docked.

“I got married,” Jim said of the time he spent while stationed in Ingleside, Elizabeth, his only daughter now 29 and living in upstate New York. He has since got divorced and remarried. In 1998 he wed Maria, 62, a Philippines native. They’ve been together 24 years.

McCombs’ journey had not reached its conclusion. The Navy requested his expertise aboard the U.S.S. Constellation, a ‘supercarrier’ that powered its air conditioning systems with steam. To join the crew aboard the ship already in transit, McCombs made a circuitous route from Corpus Christi to Philadelphia, zigzagged from one location to another through Europe, flew to Bahrain, and spent four hours on a bus until he reached the ship’s port, docked in Dubai.

Between 1995-98, the Constellation would navigate through the Straights of Hormuz, Australia, Hawaii, and finally San Diego, CA.

“That was an around the world trip the hard way,” said McCombs, returning to Texas and eventually Ingleside thanks to a Navy comrade who also lived in the Lone Star state.

It would take two more trips to the Persian Gulf before McCombs had enough. When he retired July 31, 2000, Jim chose to remain in Aransas Pass, becoming a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post, first in Rockport, then Ingleside. He left the Navy as a Machinist Mate, 1st Class, receiving a surface warfare specialist’s pin.

When the Ingleside base closed years later, McCombs found the news devastating.

“It was discouraging,” he remarked. “The Navy had shot itself in the foot,” he added, discussing the significant investment the Defense Department made at the site, not to mention all the people – both military and civilian – whose livelihoods were impacted by the closure.

Still, McCombs is not far from a military installation, working in a civilian capacity at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as a ‘component repair mechanic’, explaining that he examines parts used in helicopters to assure they meet all operational standards.

Though he’s not served in the Navy for 23 years, Mc-Combs acknowledged that if he was asked, he would reenlist.

“If I was in better shape I would,” he laughed.

He remains active in some local veteran’s groups, especially interested in causes to lobby for the rights and needs of ex-service members. McCombs isn’t shy about his criticism of the Veterans Administration and feels that if those who served, like himself didn’t speak up and advocate for what they deserve, there would be a lot less to go around.

Last June, McCombs was appointed Chairman of the District 6 VFW Suicide Prevention Committee, covering Ingleside and Aransas Pass, among other locations.

“I have lost some friends to it,” McCombs agreed to share, believing that raising awareness of veteran suicide may help others seek counsel and the resources they need, rather than another life lost.

According to the V.A., in 2020, 6,146 veterans took their own lives, almost a 60-percent higher rate than non-veterans who chose suicide in that same period. McCombs estimated that as many as 20 former service members every day kill themselves, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) the leading cause. He has an ambitious goal, to get that figure down to zero.

Through the Plains Community Center in Aransas Pass, McCombs is working with other veterans to schedule peer-to-peer training sessions, developing a resource of counselors who can identify signs and symptoms that a fellow veteran may be considering suicide and intervene before it’s too late.

“The more people are aware, the more we can stop, veterans or non-veterans,” said McCombs, explaining that peer counselors aren’t trained to focus only on current or former military personnel.

Ironically, while McCombs is part of an aggressive effort to stem the tide of veteran suicides, he may also be present at their funerals. From Veteran’s Day ceremonies to memorial services, Jim is also an accomplished bugler, part of a local VFW Honor Guard, his version of Taps is both inspirational, and sad, knowing the reason he’s been asked to perform the classic melody has less to do with triumph, and more to recognize tragedy.