Aransas Pass Businessman, Future Leader, Finding Ways to Beautify the City

A blank canvas? The restroom facility on the perimeter of Newbury Park in Aransas Pass offers a potential backdrop for a muralist. A group of 11 participating in the current leadership training class hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce hopes to propose the idea to City Council soon as their ‘final project’ before graduating in April.

Aransas Pass Progress

Joe Dominguez, owner and operator of Texas Coast Comfort Solutions in Aransas Pass is one of the catalysts for the project, imagining that a butterfly, or angel’s wings could be painted on the Newbury Park building’s walls, making the project‘interactive’, creating an opportunity for anyone to take a photo or selfie they could share on social media, hopefully encouraging even more visitor’s to the city’s outdoor attractions.

Aransas Pass Progress

Leadership Aransas Pass is made up of 11 individuals, seen here together on a trip to visit the San Patricio County courthouse in Sinton. Dominguez is pictured in the bottom row, far right. One of the group’s main objectives, he explained, is to develop ways to beautify Aransas Pass and, in turn, create more reasons for people to come visit or choose to stay and live and work here, too.

Courtesy: Joe Dominguez

Imagine a butterfly’s wings, or those of an angel’s, drawn and painted on a wall large enough to appear as though they were your own if standing in the middle of them? It’s proven a popular reality on both private and public buildings across the country and beyond, creating a magnet, attracting visitors who can’t pass up the photo-op or selfie to share with friends and family, especially on social media platforms. If they can convince City Council, Leadership Aransas Pass will propose that the restroom facility at Newbury Park be the canvas, the group’s ‘final project’ before they graduate from training April 13.

Joe Dominguez, 51, owner and operator of Texas Coast Comfort Solutions – a heating/ air conditioning contractor – is one of 11 in that class of future leaders, the program hosted by the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce. Classmate Brenda Dodson, Program Director for Aransas Pass for Youth, conceived the idea for the mural, one that Dominguez has strongly embraced and is helping move the process

With his wife of 20 years, 56-year-old Monica, Dominguez is also developing a project of their own. As coowner of the HVAC company they both run, the lifelong Aransas Pass resident wants to give back to the community in a whole other way, too, hoping to donate playground equipment for special needs or handicapped and disabled citizens. It’s a plan that could cost his family more than $8,000 out of their own pockets. But they’re OK with that.

“Our hearts are in that,” Dominguez emphasized of he and his wife who’ve raised three children, none with any disabilities. But they know people who do, moved by the impact it has on a child who sees other kids playing, knowing their handicap restricts their access to the same enjoyment.

If Joe and Monica donated the funds for specialized playground equipment it could be located at any of the city’s parks, or, he’s suggested on one of the publicschool campuses. It could be a swing designed to carry a wheelchair-bound youth. The couple haven’t thought that far ahead.

“One of these days we’d like to present something like that,” he said.

Answering with “sir’, or “ma’am”, Dominguez’ sense of etiquette is noticeable the moment you meet him. He’ll tell you, it’s the way he was raised. Life wasn’t always easy for his parents who faced their own financial hardships. But charity was never ignored. Ask Joe, and you’ll learn how generous he and his wife have been, without soliciting any recognition in the process. It may be unknown, but Dominguez on the most personal level has installed air conditioning systems for the elderly, some he knew the moment he walked in their front door they’d be unlikely able to afford the labor and equipment. After everything was said and done he’d hand them the paperwork and a surprise, letting them know it was free. His heart and soul reaped the profit.

“My parents were always afraid I’d burn the house down,” Dominguez laughed, discussing his exposure to anything having to do with electricity and the mechanisms it powered, starting at age 14 wiring all sorts of contraptions in his bedroom, fascinated with the vocational applications. Since 1989 he’d worked in heating and air conditioning, for one employer or another, deciding along with Monica to go on their own in 2018, establishing Texas Coast Comfort Solutions out of their home, hiring subcontractors as needed.

Last year, Dominguez was recruited to be a member of the Aransas Pass Planning and Zoning Commission. He was also invited to join a class designed to prepare future leaders, joining 10 others with diverse backgrounds, while sharing the same ambition.

“I’ve always been one to get involved,” Dominguez remarked.

Self-taught in many aspects of his current profession, Joe remembers disassembling old radios so he could turn them into amplifiers for a stereo. A neighbor passed on old magazines and technical journals Dominguez would absorb and study with passion. He was fascinated by electricity and what it could do, recalling a science project he presented to his instructor at Aransas Pass High School, so intrigued by the contraption he wanted to keep it to show others. Joe obliged, even autographing the device as proof he made it.

Tasked with coming up with a ‘final project’ for the leadership class, Dominguez revealed the group’s first inspiration was to commission murals that would adorn electrical transformer boxes at major traffic intersections in the city. But the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) wasn’t that enthusiastic and nixed the proposal. Newbury Park seemed like a natural alternative, Joe often bringing his grandchildren there to spend time on the tiny playground. The restroom building, a small, squat structure has white cinder block walls. Perfect to serve as a blank canvas, serving as a ‘beautification project for Aransas Pass,” he said. Now, the next steps must be laid out.

“It adds color,” Dominguez said, something he’d like to see on the Newbury Park building that often goes unnoticed.

“My eight-year-old grandson likes the swings, and the obstacle course,” Dominguez shared details of his frequent visits to the park, like most of the city’s outdoor public spaces usually experiencing sparse attendance, an issue he attributed to ongoing changes in American culture, youth too engaged with electronic gaming or a plethora of other modern distractions making a family outing at parks less common.

But, like Dominguez, when he does see other families at Newbury they bring snacks and refreshments and make a day of it. So, the interactive mural idea his leadership class is proposing would just add another dimension to those visits, one that could give reason for more people to stop there, if for nothing else.

“I’ll be the first one to stand by it,” Dominguez laughed, expressing enthusiastic interest in appearing like a human butterfly – or, an angel – all for the sake of fun.

“You have to lead the way as an adult,” Dominguez expressed, offering his views as both parent and businessman, conscious of the fact that he can influence the outcome for future generations.

Fundraising for the mural project continues, the final tab for an artist and supplies the group estimated could be as much as $4,500 – the large portion of that expense already in the bank.

Leadership Aransas Pass is listed as a 501c3 organization, holding non-profit status, so contributions are tax deductible. Checks can be made out to: Leadership Aransas Pass, and in the memo line write ‘Newbury Park mural’. The mailing address is the same as the Chamber, 130 W. Goodnight Ave., Aransas Pass. 78336.

As for the artisan, Dominguez acknowledged that several prospects are being considered, but no decision has been reached. One idea is to possibly solicit the time and talent of art students in the Aransas Pass ISD.

“Some people can look at a blank wall and visualize something. Others have to see something on paper,” Dominguez said, the group open to concepts for a mural if and when it gets to that point.

“When you give a little back, it comes back to you,” Dominguez commented, discussing philanthropy, whether its source is Leadership Aransas Pass, or he and his wife. It means doing something positive for the benefit of all. What’s wrong with that?

Reminded of the times he’s helped individuals through his business, appreciating when times are tough for others, Dominguez is able to put it all in perspective.

“I can’t give it all away,” he expressed of the value he has placed on men and material, “but, when I can, I will.”