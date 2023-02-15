Businessman with Aransas Pass Ties Devastated by Hurricane Ian

Courtesy: Grant Erickson

‘Penny V’ is another of Erickson’s shrimp boats as you can see was so badly damaged by Ian it is being “deconstructed and put in the dumpster,” he said.

This is what the shrimp boat fleet owned by Grant Erickson, who calls Fort Myers, FL home looked like before Hurricane Ian last September. Most of the 11 vessels he owned were destroyed or heavily damaged, including ‘Perseverance 1’, destined for the scrap heap. Starting in July, Erickson’s fleet normally ties up at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass. The Erickson-Jensen Shrimp Packers at 420 Bigelow St. is one of the last of its kind in the region.

Courtesy: Grant Erickson

“We’re devastated,” was the initial reaction of Grant Erickson, not long after the path of Hurricane Ian swept through a portion of Ft. Myers, FL last September, submerging most of the family business he owned under more than eight feed of tidal water. Only two of his 11 shrimp boats survived relatively unscathed. His losses, he estimated, are in the millions of dollars and more than five months after the storm he’s still cleaning up. Were it not for his 35-yearold daughter, Erickson would have thrown in the towel, liquidated everything he owns, and retired. The impact of that decision would have been felt immediately in Aransas Pass where he owns a number of significant assets in Conn Brown Harbor, including the Redfish Bay Marina and Boat House, and the Erickson- Jensen Shrimp Packers building on Bigelow St.

“I’ve got a real bad situation,” Erickson described the mess left behind following Ian. His fleet normally moves between Florida and south Texas, following the seasonal cycle for shrimping, meaning the boats would have started arriving in Aransas Pass in time for the July start. Even Hurricane Harvey wasn’t as bad as Ian, Erickson said. When that storm hit in August 2017, he had a dozen boats, only one suffering irreparable damage.

“We survived it,” Erickson recalled the tense moments as Harvey swept through the Coastal Bend, adding that afterwards, “we got on with the business of shrimping.” In 1970, his fleet also survived Hurricane Celia in Texas. In Florida, his comeback is proving much slower, and exceedingly more expensive.

Of the Ft. Myers fleet, eight have suffered some sort of damage, three that are too far gone to rebuild and are destined for the trash pile. Images Erickson shared with The Progress show heavy machinery at his docks in the process of tearing apart one such vessel, another still in the water is missing its bow section and will also be destroyed. Thankfully, neither he, nor his family or staff were injured.

“We’ve lost a lot of people,” Erickson explained that each boat had a crew and since so many vessels are no longer serviceable his company’s unable to keep them paid, so he’s suffering from a reduction in employees with no work, either.

Four shrimp boats remain operable and have been bringing in what he described as “decent” catches.

“We’re making progress,” he said, predicting that as soon as the season winds down as it does each year off the Florida coast is about when things pick up near Aransas Pass, expecting to start fishing here July 15.

“Hopefully we can financially do better over there,” Erickson relayed from his Florida home.

For 70 years his family has been shrimping, in waters from Louisiana to Florida and Texas. The Erickson name goes back to the 1800’s when his ancestors hunted whales off the coast of Massachusetts.

“It’s renewable. It’s very sustainable,” Erickson remarked about shrimping, the species harvested just off the coast of Aransas Pass each year at one time made the city an epicenter of the industry.

As he assesses his losses in Ft. Myers, Erickson describes that very little escaped the storm’s wrath. Forklifts. Pallet jacks. Fuel pumps. Just about everything he had at his business site was submerged. All the docks were destroyed.

“It’s hard to even function now,” he admitted, finding hope in the aggressive response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other resources that quickly arrived to help the community get back on its feet.

When Ian made landfall, the highest sustained winds were recorded at 155 miles per hour. More than 160 people were killed. Damage was estimated to be more than $113 billion, the costliest storm on record in Florida.

Waters pushed inland by the force of Ian were measured as high as 15 feet, Erickson said, 12 feet above mean high tide. When he was able to check his office for the first time, it was filled with at least four feet. A nearby storage building had double that amount. One million dollars alone was wiped out in supplies he kept in that building, the walls collapsing and exploding outward as the water levels rose inside. A big dumpster is filled with inventory that’s useless now.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be back to where we were,” Erickson appraised his future. Now 69-years-old, he was ready to call it quits.

“This storm has damaged everything forever,” he told The Progress via phone.

It was time to reassess life. Erickson knew he could put the Redfish Bay Marina and Boat House up for sale, along with the Erickson-Jensen property at Conn Brown Harbor. That, along with selling what he owned in Florida, could provide for a comfortable retirement.

“We could just bail,” is what he recommended to his daughter and heir, Anna.

“I want to stay,” he said she told him. “We both like what we do,” Erickson admitted. “We feel very good about that,” he added, explaining that since his daughter will one day take over the family business, Grant acquiesced and conceded to keep going.