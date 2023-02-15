Aransas Pass Councilman Jan Moore Resigns

Mike Moore, 74, has failing health and that’s given his wife Jan, 75, reason to resign as an Aransas Pass City Councilman just shy of completing what would have been her third full term in office. The Long Island native first won the seat after Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Courtesy: Jan Moore

News came as a surprise to the public, but perhaps not for some city officials in Aransas Pass whose relationship to Councilman Jan Moore is closer than some, privy as only they could be to details about her personal life and the challenges ahead, her husband facing an uncertain future.

Tuesday, February 7, Moore submitted a onepage letter of resignation addressed to Mayor Ram Gomez and the City Council, citing “medical and family reasons” for her decision to resign her elected post, just shy of her complete third term in office.

“I have considered it an extreme privilege to serve our community as a member of our city council,” Moore began the typewritten note. “I would like to express my appreciation to all the council, city staff and constituents for your support, friendship, professionalism, and great work to make Aransas Pass a better place for everyone. It has meant so much to be a part of it,” she concluded.

Moore, 75, is a Long Island, New York native. Her husband, Mike, 74, is from Ohio. His declining health has been at the forefront of their relationship in recent years. This July they will celebrate 50 years of marriage. Soon, they will relocate to Mississippi to be closer to their immediate family.

Both Jan and Mike had relocated from Florida to Aransas Pass, wooed by Grant Erickson, owner of the Redfish Bay Marina and Boat House to run his property at Conn Brown Harbor, leaving that job in 2022. She was first elected to office in 2017, right after Hurricane Harvey struck in August of that year. She planned to seek reelection to a fourth, three-year term on the May 6 ballot.

“I can leave this community better than I found it,” Moore expressed with pride when she spoke with The Progress via phone February 10, the same day the remaining city council members met in special session to decide what to do next.

Mayor Ram Gomez, Councilman Place 1, Carrie Scruggs, Councilman Place 2, Jason Knight, and Councilman Place 4, Vickie Abrego all agreed the city should accept applications from viable candidates to fill Moore’s seat as an interim appointment, though Knight argued setting a deadline for submitting that paperwork of Wednesday, February 15, didn’t provide enough lead time to do so. He was defeated in a 3-1 vote to move ahead, the council scheduling another special session Thursday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m. to select an appointee who would serve Moore’s unexpired term. All conceded it was important to have five available votes ready for the council’s next regular meeting Monday, February 20, should a tiebreaker be needed.

“It’s up to us as elected officials to do the right thing for the citizens of Aransas Pass,” Knight remarked, noting that the city attorney gave the council, by charter, up to 30 days to make a decision about appointing an interim candidate. But his concerns that fellow colleagues were acting too quickly were bypassed.

Moore detailed her achievements, deciding not to single herself out, but rather addressed the topic from the point of view that progress that had been made during her tenure was a collaborative effort – not just of the city council, but the rest of the administration, too. She cited new business that has opened up, an increase in the number of demolitions of blighted properties, and the general improvement in community spirit as highlights of her career as a politician in Aransas Pass.

“People that know us have seen his decline,” Moore referred to her husband’s health, choosing against revealing any details, citing the personal nature of the situation.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of Aransas Pass,” she echoed the sentiment she expressed in her resignation letter.

“We will be coming back for visits,” Moore sounded hopeful, open to receiving phone calls or emails from anyone who wished to remain in contact after they’re gone.

City Secretary Mary Juarez explained the qualifications for candidates seeking to be appointed to fill her seat would be posted on the municipal government website. They include requirements such as U.S. citizenship, at least 18 years of age, and a resident of Aransas Pass a minimum of a year, among others.

Whoever is appointed, Juarez clarified, may also be a candidate to fill Moore’s council seat on a permanent basis, so long as they have also filed the required paperwork for the May ballot.

Editor’s note: To contact Jan Moore you can call (361) 445-1974 or email: jmoore823@aol.com