Open in App
Henderson, NV
See more from this location?
sb-american.com

The 14th Annual Closing the Gap Scholarship Tournament Event Held at the Green Valley Ranch Resort & Casino in Henderson, Nevada

By sbamericannews,

11 days ago
George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. President of Clark Atlanta University, and Clifton L. Harris, Publisher of the San Bernardino American News attend the Annual William...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy