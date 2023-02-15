Our favorite PS5 SSD just dropped to lowest price ever — and triples your hard drive space

The PS5 is now more than two years old, and if you’ve been fortunate enough to own one since launch, your hard drive is probably starting to creak under the mammoth install size of some of the best PS5 games . It doesn’t help that the console comes with a relatively paltry 667GB of stock storage space.

Fortunately, if you’re finding freeing up storage space a challenge, we’ve just spotted a killer discount on one of the best PS5 internal SSDs . Right now, the WD_Black 2TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $179 at Amazon . That’s a massive $130 off its regular retail price of $309, and it’s the new lowest price ever for this particular model. This is one of the best PS5 deals we’ve ever spotted.

WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $179 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $130 off at Amazon which drops it down to the lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $199 now $179

An alternative to the WB_Black SN850 is the equally-excellent Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This 2TB model is also on sale for just $179 at Amazon and comes complete with a heatsink preinstalled. Samsung has verified that this SSD is PS5 compatible and it meets all of Sony's specifications. View Deal

The WD_Black SN850 is currently the only PS5 SSD on the market that has been given the officially-licensed seal of approval by Sony. And if that isn’t enough to reassure you, I’ve personally been using it in my own console for the last 18 months and can confirm it works flawlessly. In fact, I’ve even seen faster loading times when running games off the drive compared to the PS5’s stock SSD.

It should almost go without saying that the WD_Black SN850 meets all of Sony’s required specifications for a PS5 SSD, and even better this model comes with a heatsink preinstalled. Sony recommends that any SSD added to the PS5 comes with a heatsink to prevent overcooling. And with this model, you’re saved the hassle of needing to purchase a separate third-party heatsink and attach it yourself.

You’ll also be pleased to know that adding an SSD to the PS5’s storage expansion slot does not come at the cost of the console’s stock hard drive either. So, if you purchase this 2TB SSD, that additional storage space comes in addition to the 667GB that comes as standard.

That will give you plenty of room to work with and allow you to store several beefy blockbuster games at once including the likes of Hogwarts Legacy (80GB), God of War Ragnarök (85GB) and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (100GB). Plus, you’ll have room to spare for any sizeable updates and patches later down the line.

If storage space is starting to become an issue for your PS5, then there’s never been a better time to upgrade your hard drive. While you could opt to delete and redownload games as required, purchasing a PS5 SSD is an elegant solution that will give you plenty of extra space to play with. And scoring one of the best models on the market at its lowest price makes the case for upgrading even more compelling.

Alternatively, if you think an extra 2TB of hard drive space is more than you’ll need, the WD_Black SN850 1TB SSD is also on sale for $134 at Amazon . That’s a 25% saving, but we’d advise springing for the larger model as it’s a better overall deal, and will likely ensure you’ve got enough hard drive space for years to come.