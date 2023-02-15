5 Real Housewives I Want To See On The Traitors Season 2

The Real Housewives has grown from a reality TV show to a behemoth franchise that spans multiple networks across various cities. The property has been a star-making moment for a number of the women, while other franchises include public figures we already know. Some of the Housewives have gone on to compete in reality competition shows, like how RHOBH 's Brandi Glanville recently appeared on Peacock's The Traitors alongside other reality personalities like Survivor contestants . And there are 5 other Housewives I'd love to see join in on the fun for the upcoming second season of The Traitors .

The first season of The Traitors was released in its entirety on January 13th for those with a Peacock subscription . Between the app pushing it and word of mouth, it was popular enough that it was already renewed for Season 2. The first cast included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ' Brandi Glanville, and I have to wonder if the plan is to cast one or more Housewives for the sophomore installment. If that's their plan, there are a few Housewives in particular I think would be a natural fit for the burgeoning reality franchise.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Lisa Rinna is definitely one of the most iconic Housewives of all time. She starred in Beverly Hills for a whopping eight seasons, including a number of truly quotable moments. Although in recent years she went from a fan favorite to a villain, with fans even booing her at BravoCon last year.

In the end Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was Lisa Rinna's last (for now at least) . And as such, her schedule could be free to appear in other Housewives-adjacent projects like The Traitors . Rinna is known for being a hard worker, and has already appeared in both Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice . There are plenty of Bravo fans that subscribe to Peacock thanks to Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Miami . Throw in an icon like Lisa Rinna , and those fans might be convinced to try out The Traitors if they haven't already.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City)

There was a time when The Real Housewives of New York City was the ultimate fan favorite of the franchise. But the last few seasons left much to be desired, so much so that the show was rebooted with a new cast. Eboni K. Williams joined the cast in RHONY 's ill-fated 14th Season, which was filmed at the height of the pandemic, as well as the 2020 election. What resulted was a season that felt rather serious, with Williams unfortunately getting a ton of backlash online for the teaching moments that naturally occurred during that time in history.

I personally wanted to see Eboni K. Williams return to the Real Housewives , and given the chance to really let loose. But since she's not in the cast of the upcoming reboot, could she end up appearing in The Traitors ? Williams has already competed in another reality competition show Beyond the Edge , which aired after Survivor on CBS. She's also got a judge show titled Equal Justice in the works, so clearly she's down join various TV projects. And given just how smart she is, I think she'd be great as either a Faithful or a Traitor.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Right now The Real Housewives of Potomac is one of the most beloved titles in the entire Bravo-verse. We're currently nearing the end of Season 7, and the undisputed star of the year has definitely been Candiace Dillard Bassett. While she's been on the show since back in Season 3, she truly left no crumbs this year when it came to fashion, music, her savage reads, and even defending her marriage from rumors about infidelity.

At this point it feels like there's nothing Candiace can't handle, and that includes a reality competition series like The Traitors . I'd love to see her quick-wit in a situation that's filled with so much deceit, especially during those Round Table sequences. And I have a feeling host Alan Cumming would be a fan.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Another Housewife who I think would be absolutely killer on Season 2 of The Traitors is The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon Dolores Catania. Season 13 recently began on Bravo, which marks Dolores' seventh season as a series regular. She's been a popular character from the start, often serving as the voice of reason during Jersey 's more explosive moments. Although she can also get in the action herself, as seen in conflicts with both Danielle Staub and Jennifer Aydin.

But through all of her season of RHONJ , Dolores seems like a capable women who truly has her act together. And I have to think that her history as a corrections officer (in addition to her general street smarts) would help her decide who might be lying if she appeared in The Traitors . And really, who doesn't want to see more of Dolo on our screens?

(Image credit: Bravo)

Meghan King Edmonds (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

This list is about Housewives who I think would actually kill it in The Traitors . And as such, I couldn't help but include the Real Housewives of Orange County 's own Nancy Drew, Meghan King Edmonds. She appeared in 5 seasons of the show either as a series regular or Friend of, and had some truly iconic scenes. But perhaps none pierced pop culture as much as the Brooks' fake cancer storyline.

In what makes her perhaps the most qualified person to play The Traitors on this list, Meghan famously pushed back against Vicki Gulvalson and her ex Brooks Ayers regarding his claims to be battling cancer. In the end he admitted this was all a lie, vindicating King Edmonds in the process. Given her penchant for sniffing out the truth, I'd love to see her in a situation like The Traitors . Although I'd much prefer her to be a Faithful than one of the villainous Traitors.

It's currently unclear when The Traitors will return for Season 2, but we're being treated with a reunion special for Season 1 on February 28th. And it's even hosted by Andy Cohen himself! In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.