Marianne Vos to undergo pelvic artery surgery but hopes for quick recovery

Marianne Vos will spend ten days off the bike after she undergoes surgery to correct an iliac artery constriction on Thursday.

The Dutchwoman opted not to defend her cyclocross world title in Hoogerheide due to the complaint, signalling that she would receive treatment ahead of the road season.

Vos has been training in Calpe in recent weeks in preparation for the new campaign and she travelled back to the Netherlands on Tuesday ahead of her surgery. In a post on social media, the Jumbo-Visma rider sounded an upbeat note about her preparation for the season.

“Travelling home after some good and solid weeks on and off the bike in the Costa Blanca,” Vos wrote on Instagram .

“Next Thursday I will receive treatment on my pelvic artery followed by 10 days of rest. Already looking forward to get on my bike again in preparation towards the first races.”

Vos was hindered by the iliac artery issue throughout the cyclocross season, with his sole victory of the winter coming at the X2O Trofee Kortrijk - Urban Cross in November. After struggling at the World Cup in Benidorm in late January, Vos opted not to compete at the World Championships in order to switch her attention towards her preparation for the road season.

“My CX season didn't go as I wished. I tried hard but I wasn't able to perform due to persistent symptoms of an iliac artery problem,” Vos wrote when announcing her decision. “Currently my main focus is the preparation towards the road season and to stay fit before getting treatment [in mid February].