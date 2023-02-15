The Law According to Lidia Poët cast: who's who in the biographical drama

The Law According to Lidia Poët is a new six-episode drama series on Netflix, based on the life of Italy's first female lawyer.

The series is set in Turin in the late 1800s, and follows the life of Lidia Poët who was banned from practicing law due to the fact she was a woman. But she investigated local murders anyway, and her disbarring would ultimately lead to a movement to allow women to practice law.

According to Netflix 's plot summary: "A ruling by the Turin Court of Appeals declares Lidia Poët's admission to the bar association unlawful, thus preventing her from practicing law simply because she is a woman. Penniless but full of pride, Lidia secures a job at her brother Enrico's law firm while she prepares an appeal to overturn the court ruling. In an approach that’s ahead of its time, Lidia assists criminal suspects by searching for the truth behind outward appearances and preconceptions.

"Lidia’s brother-in-law, Jacopo, a mysterious journalist, passes her information and introduces her to the hidden worlds that lurk beneath a flamboyant Turin. The series is a light procedural drama, reinterpreting the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy's first female lawyer."

Here's what you need to know about the cast of The Law According to Lidia Poët ...

Matilda De Angelis as Lidia Poët

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lidia Poët was the first modern female Italian lawyer, and this drama is based on her life and her struggles to prove herself due to the prejudices of the time.

She's played by the Italian actress and singer Matilda De Angelis, who is known for her roles in the thriller miniseries The Undoing and the movie Italian Race.

Pierluigi Pasino as Enrico Poët

(Image credit: Netflix)

Enrico is Lidia's brother and works at a law firm where Lidia manages to secure a job, despite the fact she's been cast out elsewhere, and he helps her out with legal business.

He's played by Pierluigi Pasino who has had roles in the TV series #ByMySide and the movie Texas .

Eduardo Scarpetta as Jacopo Barberis

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jacopo Barberis is a journalist who ends up helping Lidia during her difficult career. He passes on any information he's able to get hold of, luring her into the hidden worlds of Turin.

Actor Eduardo Scarpetta is best known for his role in The King of Laughter and has also starred in the TV series My Brilliant Friend .

Sinead Thornhill as Marianna Poët

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marianna Poët is Enrico's daughter. She spends a lot of time with her mother and can play the piano, but not much else is really known about her at the moment. It is likely she is developing her skills so she can be a suitable wife, making her very different to her Aunt.

She's played by Sinead Thornhill, and this appears to be the actress' first credited acting role.

Sara Lazzaro as Teresa Barberis

(Image credit: Netflix)

Teresa Barberis is Enrico’s wife, and the mother of their daughter Marianna. She appears to be separate from her husband's law firm and her main responsibilities lie with caring for their daughter and teaching her various skills.

Actress Sara Lazzaro is known for her roles in The Young Messiah , The Young Pope , and The Red Band Society .

Who else is in the cast?

Mia McGovern Zaini as young Lidia Poët

Nicolo Pasetti as Louis

Riccardo Leto as 2° Judge

Dario Aita as Andrea

The Law According to Lidia Poët is available on Netflix now.