Boys Basketball: Gov. Livingston Dominates Koinonia Academy on Senior Night (Photo Gallery)

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Monday night, Gov. Livingston commemorated its senior cheerleaders and boys basketball players in a ceremony prior to their last game of the season against Koinonia Academy.

To begin the festivities the senior cheerleaders Erin Blake, Lainie Cannizzaro, Mia DelDuca, Rylee Doll, Lauren Abby Matfes, and Hanna Scognamiglio took center court and were presented with flowers with their families by their side, followed by senior basketball players Kyle Bade, Ryan Bennett, Basil Castrovinci, Alex Micca, JP Murphy, John Schmidt, Jonathan Schmidt, and Colin Tripp with their families. Team managers Rachel Claudino Ava McDonald also joined this memorable celebration before GL surged past Kionina, 55-30.

Castrovinci led the Highlanders with 20 points, sinking six 3s. All playing seniors contributed to the victory with Micca tallying 12 points, Murphy with 7, Bade added 6, Tripp 4, and Jonathan Schmidt and Ryan Bennett each added 2. Junior Kyle McCulloch also added 2.

Gov. Livingston ended the season with 8-12 record (5-9 UCC).
















































































































































































































































